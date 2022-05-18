U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

The APAC hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The study considers the present scenario of the APAC Hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277939/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The APAC hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027

MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

• APAC has witnessed unprecedented growth in hyperscale data centers over the last few years. The region witnessed an addition of over 100 hyperscale facilities with a core and shell IT capacity of over 15MW in 2021.
• As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was significant growth in internet penetration and digitalization in APAC, leading to a spurt in data center demand. Data localization in various countries is also driving the data center revolution.
• Cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Huawei, and Alibaba are increasing their reach in APAC by opening multiple cloud regions.
• Major colocation operators investing in hyperscale facilities include GDS Services, Digital Realty, Equinix, Chindata, Airtrunk Operating, Colt Data Centre Services, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

SEGMENTS

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
• IT Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
• General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
• Server
• Storage
• Network

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
• UPS Systems
• Generators
• Transfer Switches & Switchgear
• Power Distribution Units
• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling System
• Chiller Units
• Cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers
• Economizers & Evaporative coolers
• Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
• Air-Based Cooling
• Liquid-Based Cooling

Market Segmentation by General Construction
• Core & Shell Development
• Installation & Commissioning Services
• Engineering & Building Design
• Fire Detection & Suppression
• Physical Security
• DCIM/BMS

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
China is the most significant contributor to the hyperscale data center market in the Asia-pacific region, with over 40%, followed by countries like Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and India. Countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, New Zealand, and Thailand are the emerging hyperscale markets to look out for in 2022.

Market Segmentation by Geography
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o Australia
o Singapore
o India
o Hong Kong
o South Korea
o Other Southeast Asia
o Rest Of APAC

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Some of the major contributors to the IT infrastructure industry in APAC, especially among hyperscale operators, include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Supermicro, Fujitsu, Atos, and NEC, among others.

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors
• Arista Networks
• Atos
• Broadcom
• Cisco Systems
• Dell Technologies
• Extreme Networks
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
• Hitachi Vantara
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Inspur Group
• Inventec
• Juniper Networks
• Lenovo
• NEC
• NetApp
• Oracle
• Pure Storage
• Quanta Cloud Technology
• Supermicro
• Wistron (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
• ABB
• Alpha Laval
• Airedale International Air Conditioning
• Asetek
• Bosch Security and Safety Systems (Robert Bosch)
• Caterpillar
• Condair group
• Cummins
• Delta Group
• Eaton
• Green Revolution Cooling
• HITEC Power Protection
• KOHLER
• Legrand
• Nlyte Software
• Nortek Air Solutions manufactures
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Rolls-Royce Power Systems
• Piller Power Systems
• Rittal
• Schneider Electric
• STULZ
• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
• Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors
• AECOM
• ARUP
• Aurecon
• AWP Architects
• BYME Engineering
• Chung Hing Engineers
• Corgan
• CSF Group
• Cundall
• DPR Construction
• DSCO group
• Faithful+Gould
• Fortis Construction
• Gammon Construction
• Australia Hutchinson Builders
• ISG
• Kienta Engineering Construction
• Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)
• Linesight
• Nakano
• NTT FACILITIES
• Obayashi
• PM Group
• Red (Engie Impact)
• Sterling and Wilson
• Studio One Design

Prominent Data Center Investors
• 21Vianet
• Bharti Airtel Limited
• AirTrunk Operating
• Apple
• Amazon Web Services (AWS)
• BDx (Big Data Exchange)
• Bridge Data Centres
• Canberra Data Centres
• Chayora
• Chindata
• Colt Data Centre Services
• CTRLS Datacenters
• Digital Realty
• Equinix
• GDS Services
• Global Switch
• Keppel Data Centres
• NEXTDC
• NTT Global Data Centers
• Pi Data Centers
• Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
• Regal Orion
• Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
• SpaceDC
• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
• Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants in APAC Hyperscale Market
• Adaniconnex
• Data Center First
• Hickory
• Mantra Data Centers
• Pure Data Centres
• Stratus DC Management
• Vantage Data Centers
• Yondr
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277939/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


