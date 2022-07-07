U.S. markets closed

APAC Infusion Pumps Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Medtronic & Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "APAC Infusion Pumps Market by Product (Accessories (Dedicated, Non-dedicated), Devices (Volumetric, Insulin, Syringe, Ambulatory)), Technology (Traditional, Specialty), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), & End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Fore cast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The infusion pumps market is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Market Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps in Homecare Settings

  • Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Rise in Chronic Diseases

  • Increasing Adoption of Enteral Feeding Pumps due to a Surge in Pre-Term Births

  • Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Performed Worldwide

  • Increasing Number of ICU Beds in Countries with a High Prevalence of COVID-19

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 the Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases is a Key Factor Driving the Market Growth
4.2 the Volumetric Infusion Pumps Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2021
4.3 China is Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
4.4 China to Dominate the APAC Infusion Pumps Market During the Forecast Period

5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
Figure 22 APAC Infusion Pumps Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
5.1.1 Market Drivers
5.1.2 Market Restraints
5.1.2.1 Product Recalls
5.1.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for the Approval of New Products
5.1.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished & Rented Infusion Pumps
5.1.3 Market Opportunities
5.1.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.1.3.2 Growing Adoption of Specialty Infusion Systems
5.1.4 Market Challenges
5.1.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Medication Errors and Inadequate Wireless Connectivity in Most Hospitals
5.2 Industry Trends
5.2.1 Smart PumpEmr Interoperability
5.2.2 Growing Focus on the Development of Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems
5.2.3 Growing Focus on Specialty Pumps with Additional Advanced Features
5.3 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Market Map
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.10 Regulatory Analysis
5.11 Impact of COVID-19 on the APAC Infusion Pumps Market
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Technology Analysis
5.14 Trade Analysis

6 APAC Infusion Pumps Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the APAC Infusion Pumps Market, by Product
6.3 Accessories and Consumables
6.4 Devices
6.4.1 Devices Market, by Product
6.4.2 Devices Market, by Technology
6.4.3 Devices Market, by Type

7 APAC Infusion Pumps Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemotherapy/Oncology
7.3 Diabetes Management
7.4 Gastroenterology
7.5 Analgesia/Pain Management
7.6 Pediatrics/Neonatology
7.7 Hematology
7.8 Other Applications


8 APAC Infusion Pumps Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Homecare Settings
8.4 Ambulatory Care Settings
8.5 Academic & Research Institutes

9 APAC Infusion Pumps Market, by Country

10 Competitive Landscape

 Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Allied Medical Limited

  • Avanos Medical, Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BPL Medical Technologies

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Epic Medical

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Fresenius Kabi Ag

  • ICU Medical, Inc.

  • JMS Co., Ltd.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Micrel Medical Devices Sa

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Plenum Tech Limited

  • Shanghai Leien Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Medrena Biotech Co., Ltd.

  • Sooil Development Co., Ltd.

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Ypsomed Holding Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw3g1u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-infusion-pumps-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-key-players-abbott-laboratories-cardinal-health-medtronic--others-301582490.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

