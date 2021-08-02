APAC Leadership Changes at ARLANXEO

Nicole Ng to take over as VP Sales Asia

Julian Soong to take over as Managing Director for ARLANXEO Singapore Ltd

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARLANXEO has appointed Nicole Ng as the new VP Sales Asia, and Julian Soong as the new Managing Director for ARLANXEO Singapore Ltd, effective as of August 1, 2021. These changes came about with the retirement of their predecessor, JooSang Kim after 27 years of career in the chemical industry.

Nicole Ng, Sales VP Asia, ARLANXEO

"Nicole has played an integral role in our Commercial team and has been a strong contributor to ARLANXEO's business growth in the region. As Nicole takes up the new role and grows her career with ARLANXEO, I am looking forward to witnessing her continuous success in Asia," Christian Widdershoven, Chief Commercial Officer, ARLANXEO, commented.

"I'm thrilled to be appointed with this new role and looking forward to enhancing customer proximity with my experience, meeting various customers' needs in different industries with ARLANXEO's premium products and solutions," said Nicole Ng.

With more than 20 years of sales experience in the chemical and material science industries, Nicole joined ARLANXEO last year, and previously served as Sales Director to achieve commercial objectives with key clients in Japan and Korea. Prior to joining ARLANXEO, she has been in DSM for over 20 years in different Business Units of Elastomers and Dyneema, driving sales, marketing, and business management in various markets such as China, ASEAN, India, Japan, Korea and ANZ. Nicole holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Murdoch University.

Julian Soong, Managing Director for ARLANXEO Singapore Ltd

"Julian has achieved huge success during his tenure as the General Counsel in APAC. I'm confident he will continue to bring more vigorous momentum in Singapore and in Asia, and wish Julian great success in his future endeavors in addition to his current role," said John Gerrese, General Counsel, ARLANXEO.

Speaking of his new role, Julian Soong said: "I am very honored to be given this opportunity to take on the additional new role of Managing Director for ARLANXEO Singapore Ltd. Asia is one of the most important strategic growth regions for ARLANXEO, and I look forward to working closely with the team in Asia to strengthen our competitiveness and maximize our potential in this region."

With more than 15 years of experience in contracts & commercial law, disputes and international trade & competition law, Julian oversaw the company's legal organization within the APAC region since joining ARLANXEO in 2017 and has successfully led projects in legal and compliance matters. Julian started his career as a commercial litigation lawyer with one of the largest law firms in Singapore and thereafter held positions in companies as regional counsel supporting construction and telecommunications related projects across Asia and in the Middle East. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the National University of Singapore and is a current member of the Singapore Academy of Law.

In addition, on behalf of ARLANXEO, Christian Widdershoven and John Gerrese sent their sincere appreciation to JooSang Kim's long-term dedication to ARLANXEO. "We would like to thank JooSang for his substantial contribution to our business and his strong support to our customers, partners, and the ARLANXEO team. We wish him all the best with this well-deserved retirement."

About ARLANXEO

ARLANXEO is one of the world's largest producers of synthetic rubber and a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, a leading producer of energy and chemicals. It develops, produces and markets high-performance rubbers with sales of around EUR 3 billion in 2019 and a presence at more than 12 production sites in 10 countries and 7 innovation centers around the world. Its products are used for a wide range of applications: from the automotive and tire industries to the electrical, construction and oil and gas industries. For more information, please visit www.arlanxeo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ARLANXEO management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

