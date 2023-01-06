U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market worth $152 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market is projected to reach USD 152 million by 2027 from USD 64 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market are the increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques for drug discovery & development and the increasing R&D investments and public-private funding. Additionally, introducing technologically advanced instruments for spatial genomics analysis boosts the market growth.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180964836

Browse in-depth TOC on "APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market"

69 - Tables
31 - Figures
134 – Pages

APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size

USD 152 million by 2027

Growth Rate

18.9% of CAGR

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Technique, Application, End User, and Country

Geographies Covered

China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia Pacific

Report Highlights

Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for single-cell analysis

Key Market Drivers

Reduced cost of next-generation sequencing

 

Spatial Transcriptomics Techniques accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on the technique, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics techniques and spatial genomics analysis techniques. In 2021, the spatial transcriptomics techniques segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the high adoption of spatial transcriptomics in drug discovery and development, introduction of novel products, increasing R&D investments and public-private funding.

Consumables is the fastest-growing product segment of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on product, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the product segment of spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growing applications of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery & development and biomarker identification and the growing use of consumables.

"India: The fastest-growing country in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market."

The Indian market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, collaborations between hospitals and diagnostic centers for laboratory services, and initiatives undertaken by the government.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180964836

APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  1. Reduced cost of next-generation sequencing

  2. Increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development

Restraints:

  1. High capital investments

Opportunities:

  1. Increasing demand for single-cell analysis

Challenges:

  1. Analytical limitations associated with spatial techniques

Key Market Players:

The market for Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market are NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US), 10X Genomics (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Standard BioTools Inc. (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), S2 Genomics, Inc. (US), Cantata Bio (US), Vizgen Corporation (US), BGI (China), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Bruker (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), and Novogene Co., Ltd. (China).

Recent Developments:

  • In 2022, NanoString and Abcam announced an agreement to co-market Abcam antibodies for NanoString's high-plex spatial multiomics solutions.

  • In 2022, 10x Genomics announced the first commercial shipments of its Xenium platform for in situ analysis. Xenium is the next generation of targeted spatial profiling of genes and proteins at subcellular resolution.

  • In 2022, Illumina and AstraZeneca announced a strategic research collaboration to accelerate drug target discovery by combining their strengths in AI-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis techniques with industry expertise.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=180964836

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Spatial Genomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Genome Editing Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Immunohistochemistry Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Genomics Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/apac-spatial-genomics-transcriptomics-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/apac-spatial-genomics-transcriptomics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-spatial-genomics--transcriptomics-market-worth-152-million-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301715246.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

