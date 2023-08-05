Apache Junction area led metro Phoenix for home price increases in second quarter

The exterior of a house for sale in Apache Junction on Aug. 4, 2023.

Home prices in an area of Apache Junction shot up during the second quarter of the year more than in any other metro Phoenix neighborhood, and it’s still the most affordable part of the Valley.

The Maricopa County portion of the East Valley's 85120 ZIP code, in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains, saw an almost 125% jump in its median home price during April, May and June.

The median price in that area, where there were 18 sales, climbed to $212,500, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service.

That’s less than half metro Phoenix’s overall median of $443,000.

Charlie Wise, co-owner of Lost Dutchman Realty, said families preapproved for FHA loans and veterans with VA mortgages have been priced out of other parts of the Valley and are coming to Apache Junction. The area has manufactured and mobile homes as well as site-built single-family houses.

“We listed an Apache Junction house for $359,000 last week and got five or six offers above that,” Wise said. “Many houses priced below $400,000 are going fast.”

Home prices picked back up in many parts of the Phoenix area during the second quarter. The 85120 area was one of about 100 ZIP codes that saw prices increase, according to an Arizona Republic analysis of ARMLS data.

During last year’s fourth quarter, roughly 100 Valley ZIP codes posted drops in median prices, and about 45 areas saw prices rise during the first quarter of 2023.

Apache Junction’s new home boom

The 85120 area is poised to grow fast on its southern side in Pinal County, where new homes are going up on land Apache Junction annexed from the Arizona State Land Department a few years ago.

Builders have gotten permits for 300 new homes on the Pinal side of 85120 since February, according to RL Brown Housing Reports.

A new community called Radiance at Superstition Vistas on a huge swath of land is expected to transform the area that's close to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and one of Arizona’s top-selling communities for new homes, Eastmark.

Story continues

The exterior of a sales center in Apache Junction on Aug. 4, 2023.

The median home price for the Pinal side of 85120 was $324,000 at the end of the second quarter, up 8% from the first quarter.

The Superstition Vistas land is where development will happen in the East Valley during the next decade, partly because it’s not getting the water issue attention Queen Creek is now, said real estate agent Rebecca Hidalgo Rains with Berkshire Hathaway’s Integrity All Stars team.

Where prices are climbing the most

The neighborhoods with the biggest second-quarter home price increases are located across metro Phoenix and include the Queen Creek ZIP code 85142.

And the top ZIP codes for rising median prices span from affordable to high-end.

Northwest, uptown, midtown and west-central parts of Phoenix made the list of the top 10 Valley ZIP codes with the biggest price gains.

Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and north-central Glendale also saw some of the biggest home price increases.

Where prices are falling

During the second quarter, about 30 Phoenix-area ZIP codes saw home prices fall.

In the first quarter, about 75 Phoenix-area ZIP codes posted declines in median home prices, compared with roughly 100 during 2022’s last quarter.

Areas where prices fell also span the Valley and range in cost.

Home prices also fell by double-digit percentages in central Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Glendale, Sun City and Carefree, as well as other parts of Phoenix and Mesa, saw single-digit home price declines during the second quarter. Paradise Valley, Maricopa County's most expensive region, saw median prices drop about 5%.

Prices in five Valley ZIP codes were flat during this year’s second quarter.

Have prices peaked for 2023?

Higher interest rates started cooling metro Phoenix’s overheated housing market in late spring last year. Mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%, more than double what they were in late 2021.

Metro Phoenix’s housing market almost always slows as temperatures soar in the summer, and higher interest rates are playing a part now.

Still, the median price for the Phoenix area climbed to $443,000 in June from $435,000 in May, according to ARMLS.

The increase came as home sales fell 8% and the supply of houses for sale dipped more than 4% in June.

But July’s median price is expected to have fallen to $430,000.

The Valley's home-buying and selling season runs from early February until hot outdoor temperatures deter buyers and sellers, said housing analyst Tom Ruff with The Information Market, a division of ARMLS.

July was Phoenix's hottest month ever.

Ruff said June could have been the high for Valley home prices during 2023.

Reach the reporters at catherine.reagor@arizonarepublic.com and olakunle.falayi@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Affordable Apache Junction area led metro Phoenix for home price gains