This apartment project will include units for emergency housing. That's a Wisconsin first

An affordable apartment development planned for 2346 N. 50th St., in Milwaukee's Uptown neighborhood, will include half of its 41 units set aside for emergency housing situations

An affordable apartment development − with half its units set aside as emergency housing − is coming to Milwaukee's central city.

KG Development Group LLC is developing the 41-unit affordable housing community at 2436 N. 50th St., in the Uptown neighborhood.

That building, a transitional housing facility, will be renovated into apartments.

It was built in 1929 as the Milwaukee Jewish Home for the Aged, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The project will include 20 units dedicated for people experiencing emergency housing situations and dealing with trauma.

The remaining 21 units will be rented to people with lower incomes at below-market rates. Eight of those apartments will be covered by rental vouchers from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services Housing Services.

The department will seek a partner to provide on-site support services for residents.

It will be the first Wisconsin project to merge crisis beds and supportive services with affordable apartments, according to county officials.

The apartment development includes ARPA funding

The project is being financed in part with $1 million in county funds provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

A County Board resolution allocating those funds was signed Monday by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"This is a meaningful development project that will bring together critical services to bridge the gap between housing insecurity and behavioral health needs,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, in a statement.

“My hope is for this initiative to serve as a blueprint that can be replicated,” said Marcelia Nicholson, County Board chair.

The $8.5 million development also will use tax credits equity financing obtained through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, according to a Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services report.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Story continues

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These Milwaukee affordable apartments will include emergency housing