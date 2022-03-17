U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.82
    +0.84 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5550
    -0.2030 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.46
    -125.98 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.30
    +1.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

ApartmentLove Announce Changes to its Board of Directors and Option Grants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ApartmentLove Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APLV.CN
ApartmentLove Inc.
ApartmentLove Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters in Canada, the United States, and in 30-countries elsewhere around the world is pleased to announce that Frank Sur, Mackenzie Regent, and Monique Hutchins have been appointed to ApartmentLove’s Board of Directors.

Further to the press release dated March 11, 2022, Frank Sur is a Partner and Head of the Corporate Practice Group for Canada for Gowling WLG as well as Co-Head of Gowling WLG’s Korea Desk, Co-Head of the China Practice Group, and is an active member of the Fintech Group. Frank’s extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, exchange compliance matters, general commercial agreements, and corporate governance will be of extreme value to the Company as we continue our aggressive organic and acquisition growth programs. The Company is also pleased to announce that Frank was appointed by the ApartmentLove Board to chair the Company’s Governance and Compensation Committee.

Mackenzie Regent is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kalos LLP, a financial due diligence and valuation firm. She has executed 75+ deals amounting to billions of dollars in transaction value across various sectors including energy, financial, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and technology. Mackenzie founded Kalos after her tenure on Scotiabank’s Global Investment Banking team where she advised on numerous M&A mandates, equity raises, and high-yield debt transactions. Prior to Scotiabank, Mackenzie was a lead Transactions Advisory Manager at Ernst & Young LLP on their Financial Due Diligence team. Mackenzie completed her Chartered Accountant designation with EY and holds a BComm from the University of Saskatchewan. She is also a former competitive hockey player having represented Canada in international competition. Mackenzie’s experience, especially as it relates to audit practices and valuation of acquisitions, made her the obvious choice to be appointed as ApartmentLove’s chair of its Audit Committee.

ApartmentLove is also pleased to announce that Monique Hutchins has also joined ApartmentLove’s Board of Directors. Monique, in her current role as Managing Director of DSA Corporate Services Inc., is a corporate governance professional. She is fluently bilingual and will provide a unique diversity perspective to the Company as part of the Company’s Corporate Governance Committee.

In conjunction with Frank, Mackenzie and Monique joining the ApartmentLove Board of directors they were each granted 100,000 share purchase options at an exercise price of $0.25 each, vesting immediately, and expiring in two years time. As well, Ian Korman and Scott MacMillan, the Company’s other two independent board members, were also granted 50,000 share purchase options under the same terms and conditions as above.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and renters nationwide. Promoting rental properties in every major rental market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot “PropTech” industry, ApartmentLove is executing its growth and expansion plans by acquiring good assets in choice rental markets at attractive multiples.

For more information visit www.ApartmentLove.com or contact:

Trevor Davidson
President & CEO
ApartmentLove Inc.
tdavidson@apartmentlove.com
(647) 272-9702

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “future-oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated product sales of the Company and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above under the heading “Reader Advisory”.



Recommended Stories

  • Power Financial - Dividends on Preferred Shares

    The Board of Directors of Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial or the Corporation) today declared the following quarterly dividends on the Corporation's preferred shares.

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2022 Q2 Quarterly Report

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended January 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's websi

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more tha

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • GameStop posts quarterly loss on supply woes, Omicron hit

    "The combination of supply chain issues and the Omicron variant had a sizable impact on this past year's holiday season," Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong said on an earnings conference call. Like many other retailers, GameStop has already suffered as the pandemic wreaked havoc with curbs leading to store closures.

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Bond Traders Stunned by Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements about the economy. In fact, one bond-market indicator has started flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombin

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th