U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,938.00
    +30.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.34
    -2.87 (-2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.80
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2040
    +1.2040 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.96
    +1,562.20 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.29
    +23.37 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.71
    -29.67 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

ApartmentLove Announces $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Unit Offering

ApartmentLove Inc.
·2 min read
ApartmentLove Inc.
ApartmentLove Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters in 30 countries on 5 continents around the world, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for gross proceeds up to a maximum of $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and a one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will permit the Warrant holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of up to 2 years at a price of $0.25 per Common Share. If the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or another recognized Canadian stock exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 over a 20 consecutive trading day period, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing such acceleration, and in such case the expiry of the Warrants shall be deemed to be at 5:00 pm (Calgary time) on the 30th day following such press release.

Proceeds from the Private Placement have been budgeted to support the Company’s growth through acquisition program as well as for general working capital purposes. The Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement on or about April 30, 2022.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and renters nationwide. Promoting residential rental properties in every major market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30 countries on 5 continents around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot “PropTech” industry, ApartmentLove is executing its growth and expansion plans by acquiring good assets in choice rental markets at attractive multiples.

For more information visit https://apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson
President & CEO
ApartmentLove Inc.
tdavidson@apartmentlove.com
(647) 272-9702

Disclaimer and Reader Advisory

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to the successful closing of the Private Placement; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement; the Company successfully executing its growth through acquisition mandate and realizing the benefits of this mandate; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals in respect of the Private Placement, if required. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ApartmentLove® | the feeling of home


Recommended Stories

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onsla

  • Plug Power stock surges after liquid green hydrogen delivery agreement with Walmart

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged 4.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the alternative energy company disclosed an agreement with Walmart Inc. for an option to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used to power material handling lift trucks across Walmart's U.S. distribution and fulfillment centers. Walmart shares were little changed ahead of the open. "Walmart has been an early adopter of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technology for over a decade,

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • UPDATED: American Campus confirms acquisition by Blackstone Group

    American Campus Communities Inc. on Tuesday confirmed a report by The Wall Street Journal that it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Group Inc. in a deal that values the student housing company at about $12.8 billion including debt. Shares of American Campus Communities rallied 13% in premarket trades. Blackstone Group plans to pay $65.47 a share for American Campus Communities, which bills itself as the largest developer, owner and manager of high-quality student housing communities in the U.S

  • LMT Stock: Lockheed Martin Earnings Mixed As Russia's Ukraine Invasion Lifts Defense Giants

    Lockheed Martin earnings beat but sales missed. LMT stock fell, but defense stocks have rallied since Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Cut Your Retirement Spending Now, Says Creator of the 4% Rule

    The combination of high inflation and high market valuations could require revisions to the retirement rule-of-thumb.

  • IBM Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    IBM reports earnings on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for software revenue growth of 5.8% in the quarter.

  • Here are 30 stocks that Goldman Sachs likes when the economy stutters and markets gyrate

    What should investors do as the global economy swirls? Goldman Sachs says go for stable stocks, like Johnson & Johnson, Domino's Pizza and Alphabet.

  • J&J boosts dividend to lift implied yield to above 2.5%

    Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it is raising its quarterly dividend by 6.6%, to $1.13 a share from $1.06 a share. The new dividend will be payable June 7 to shareholders of record on May 24. Based on Monday's stock closing price of $177.66, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.54%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. J&J's stock has gained 3.9% year to date through Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 5.3%.

  • Halliburton Beats Earnings Estimates. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Prem Watsa. To skip the details about Prem Watsa’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa. Prem Watsa is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings. Some […]