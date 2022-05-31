ApartmentLove Announces Filing of Disclosure of Diversity Information

ApartmentLove Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”) a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services to landlords and renters in Canada, the United States, and in 30-countries elsewhere around the world is pleased to announce it has filed its diversity disclosure addendum (the "Disclosure Document") to its information circular dated May 2, 2022, under the Company's profile on SEDAR. A copy of the Disclosure Document can be viewed at www.sedar.com.



The Disclosure Document shows that ApartmentLove's board of directors currently have two female members and two members who identify as being part of designated groups.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and renters nationwide. Promoting rental properties in every major rental market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot “PropTech” industry, ApartmentLove is executing its growth and expansion plans by acquiring good assets in choice rental markets at attractive multiples.

For more information visit ApartmentLove.com/Investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.

tdavidson@apartmentlove.com

(647) 272-9702

