New apartments at old Marlborough funeral home likely after legal disputes are settled

MARLBOROUGH — A legal settlement has paved the way for a 99-unit mixed-use building to be constructed at the former John P. Rowe Funeral Home site on Main Street.

Earlier this month, the city reached an out-of-court agreement to settle a lawsuit filed by J.W. Capital Partners, LLC, a Boston-based investment firm that's seeking to construct an apartment complex at 57 Main St., adjacent to Union Common.

Last April, the City Council approved a plan to construct the apartment building, but attached conditions that included increasing the number of required parking spaces associated with the project from 30 to 60.

This is a rendering of a proposal for a 99-unit, mixed-use building to be constructed at 57 Main St. in Marlborough. The proposal has since been altered to accommodate more parkimng.

The following month, J.W. Capital filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts Land Court, opposing the conditions that were put on the permit approval and claiming the project would have to be entirely redesigned in order to meet the increased parking standard.

However, a settlement agreement between the city and J.W. Capital, dated March 6, states the two sides have reached an agreement and that the lawsuit has been withdrawn. Under the new agreement, the proposed project will include a minimum of 80 on-site parking spaces. Developers also agreed to not permit tenants to use a city-owned lot on Bolton Street for overnight parking.

It's not clear why J.W. Capital agreed to accommodate even more parking than the city had stipulated. A call seeking comment from the developer on Tuesday wasn't returned.

J.W. Capital also agreed to add more brick to the top exterior of the building, something that was also requested by the City Council.

With the lawsuit dropped, the council will now have to approve the reworked site plan for the development. During Monday's meeting, the council voted to put the settlement correspondence on file, and will vote whether to approve the new site plan at a future meeting.

"The settlement does increase parking, it does change the outside look to get it a little bit closer to what the council had originally hoped for with the use of brick to match some of the other downtown buildings," At-large City Councilor Kathleen Robey told the Daily News. "They did change the design of the building so that all of the parking that they will need will be on-site, which is amazing and I think the full council will certainly appreciate that."

Robey said the council receive a remand from the court that will go back to the council, and when that remand officially arrives, the council can vote on the new site plan.

"The council will hopefully approve the amended site plan, and then we should be set to go," she said.

The history of proposed developments at 57 Main St. dates back to 2019, when the John P. Rowe Funeral Home merged with William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, and moved to Short's location at 95 West Main St. Later that year, the council approved a project that would have placed a 55-unit apartment building at the Rowe site, but it ultimately fell through due to financial issues on the part of the developer.

Parking has been cited as a major issue for downtown projects that have come forward in the past, with the necessity of meeting requirements set by the city allegedly turning off developers.

“Nobody is going to finance a building project that is going to take a loss," then-City Councilor Laura Wagner told the Daily News last year when the lawsuit was first filed. "Coming out of the pandemic, the cost of construction has increased greatly, and that leads to planned projects no longer being feasible if there is more construction involved."

