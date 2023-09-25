Apartments, restaurant concept planned at Taft Hill and Drake

A Superior-based company has proposed developing a vacant lot at the corner of South Taft Hill Road and West Drake Road into apartments, a restaurant and commercial space.

According to Larimer County property records, the parcel is owned by Aweida Properties Inc., which has developed other small sites in Colorado, including 20 high-end townhomes on a ridge overlooking the town of Superior.

A conceptual review application, the first step in Fort Collins' development review process, was filed in June and a neighborhood meeting has been scheduled Oct. 5. No formal plans can be submitted until 10 days after the neighborhood meeting.

Initial plans for the site call for two buildings, including 10 dwelling units and 7,200 square feet of restaurant and commercial space.

The proposed development is in the low density mixed use neighborhood, which allows and encourages this type of use, according to the city. It sits across South Taft Hill from Pringle's Fine Wine & Spirits and a Safeway shopping center.

A hybrid neighborhood meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 5 at the Fort Collins Senior Center Foxtails Room, 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins. Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting will be posted 48 hours prior to the meeting at fcgov.com/developmentreview/proposals.

