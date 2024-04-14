Apartments with unique tri-level floorplan in works near Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Georgia developer has unveiled plans to build 314 apartments on a property near Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe.

The master plan request was filed March 25 with the city of Orlando by Brooks Stickler, of engineering firm Kimley-Horn, on behalf of Chamblee, Georgia-based developer Tellus Partners.

“Kirkman Point Multifamily,” as the project is labeled, would rise on an 11-acre site at the northeast corner of South Kirkman Road and Carrier Drive.

