APATICS Appoints New CEO

·2 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APATICS, Inc. announced that co-founder, CEO and Chairman of APATICS Inc., Dimitri Arges, has stepped down to pursue other interests. Clay Wilemon has been appointed as CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Arges played an instrumental role in shaping product strategy, development and commercial readiness at APATICS over the last five years. This work included establishing important business and innovation partnerships for the Company. Mr. Arges states, "I am thrilled to see APATICS' patented technology enter commercialization and address two of the biggest problems in the United States healthcare system: 1) Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) and 2) issues with provider data accuracy, integrity and management. FWA is a $700 billion dollar drain on the healthcare system that is preventable with APATICS' patented AI solutions that address FWA from both a claims and provider level in real-time. Provider data management and credentialing is a $5 billion dollar cost to the health system that can be dramatically reduced with APATICS' automated, continuous-credentialing capability."

Mr. Wilemon is an investor in APATICS and has served as President and Chief Commercial Officer since August 2021. Mr. Wilemon brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience and commercialization success to the company. He has helped to define and launch over 500 new healthcare brands in the United States and around the world.

About APATICS

APATICS is the HALO AIpowered data intelligence company focused on helping healthcare payers, providers and other insurers optimize provider network performance, payment integrity and revenue. The company is solving big problems with FWA, data accuracy and out-of-control healthcare costs. Company headquarters are in San Ramon, California with team members located throughout the United States and India. For more information, visit APATICS.net.

Contact:
Dimitri Arges
+1 (844) 597 6400
331739@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apatics-appoints-new-ceo-301501063.html

SOURCE APATICS Inc.

