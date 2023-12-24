APB Resources Berhad's (KLSE:APB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at APB Resources Berhad (KLSE:APB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for APB Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM179m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, APB Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.1%.

KLSE:APB Return on Capital Employed December 24th 2023

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of APB Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

APB Resources Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 3.4% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, APB Resources Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 252% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if APB Resources Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

APB Resources Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

