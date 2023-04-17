APB Resources Berhad's (KLSE:APB) 26% Dip In Price Shows Sentiment Is Matching Earnings

The APB Resources Berhad (KLSE:APB) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 26%. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 28% in the last year.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given about half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may still consider APB Resources Berhad as an attractive investment with its 9.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, APB Resources Berhad's earnings have been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this benign earnings growth rate will likely underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For APB Resources Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as APB Resources Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. That's essentially a continuation of what we've seen over the last three years, as its EPS growth has been virtually non-existent for that entire period. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 10% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why APB Resources Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

The softening of APB Resources Berhad's shares means its P/E is now sitting at a pretty low level. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of APB Resources Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for APB Resources Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

