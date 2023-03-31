U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.61
    +24.78 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    +168.46 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,114.30
    +100.83 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.47
    +21.09 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    +0.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.50
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5340
    -0.0170 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9630
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,479.98
    +62.38 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.02
    +9.81 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.39
    +15.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

apc Combines Research with Predictive Index® for Best Talent Optimization Results

PR Newswire
·2 min read

-- MA-based firm is the only certified Predictive Index® partner that has full CX/EX research and training capabilities --

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ath Power Consulting, a recognized leader in customer and employee research and training, has successfully helped several organizations increase productivity, improve employee engagement, and reduce turnover by utilizing the Predictive Index® (PI) talent optimization platform in tandem with apc's unique research and training capabilities.

apc and Predictive Index
apc and Predictive Index

Predictive Index® is a scientifically proven platform that allows companies to evaluate and hire the right candidates, understand what makes their employees tick, and design high-performing teams with predictability.  As the only PI certified partner that is also a full-service CX and EX research firm, apc is able to provide their clients with unmatched value.

"With the talent war remaining fierce, and 61% of U.S. workers considering leaving their jobs in 2023, it is crucial for organizations to ensure their employees are engaged and have the tools to succeed," said E.J. Kritz, apc's EVP, Training and CX. "We not only help managers hire with certainty and understand the dynamics of their existing teams using the PI platform, we also conduct proprietary research to assess engagement, identify talent gaps, and determine how the customer experience is impacted.  If the findings point to a need for improvement, we can provide tailored training and coaching for employees to close any gaps and improve overall performance."

By choosing apc to optimize talent, organizations benefit from their 26 years of research and training expertise along with the ability to utilize the PI platform through a single provider. To learn more, visit https://www.athpower.com/the-predictive-index/.

ath Power Consulting (apc)

Since 1997, apc has helped over 1,000 organizations in both the public and private sectors measure and improve customer and employee experience, deepen engagement, develop leaders, and optimize talent. We've designed and delivered some of the largest, most complex, research and training initiatives in North America, supporting many of the most recognized organizations, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, TD Bank, Irving Oil, American Family Insurance, Dunkin', The Department of Commerce, and The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. People are what ultimately determine the success of any organization and we power the human experience to achieve true organizational and cultural transformation.  Check us out at athpower.com.

Contact:
Jessica Hamel
jhamel@athpower.com

 

ath Power Consulting (apc) (PRNewsfoto/ath Power Consulting)
ath Power Consulting (apc) (PRNewsfoto/ath Power Consulting)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apc-combines-research-with-predictive-index-for-best-talent-optimization-results-301787099.html

SOURCE ath Power Consulting

Recommended Stories

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air For

  • Meta stops offering remote work in new job postings: report

    Meta, the Facebook parent, is reportedly putting the brakes on remote work, removing its availability in job postings for the time being.

  • Citizens Financial Unit Investigated for Sales of Savings Product Controlled by Troubled Financier Greg Lindberg

    Massachusetts securities regulators confirmed they are examining sales of annuities offered by Colorado Bankers Life Insurance.

  • Tesla Recalls Some Semi-Trucks, Ford Slams Brakes On Self-Driving Dreams, TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Tesla Recalls Again — Except This Time, It's 35 Semi-Trucks EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling thirty-five 2023 semi-trucks, citing trouble with the parking brake. The company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the parking brake might not engage as expected when the driver releases the brakes. This may allow the vehicle to roll away and increase the crash risk. Tesla said it would replace the parking brake valve module in affected v

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Transocean (RIG) Secures 2 Drilling Contracts From Equinor

    Transocean (RIG) has secured two drilling contracts, worth $382 million, from Equinor. The agreements include a strategic partnership to explore areas including technology and sustainability.

  • Oil Sputters as Traders Weigh Bank Fears Against China Hopes

    The U.S. market has remained awash in crude after the conclusion of the Biden administration’s emergency release of oil reserves. Instead, the oil producers and traders that captured monster profits in 2022 are now weighing whether a slowdown in the U.S. and Europe is coming sooner rather than later—if it comes at all. The S&P 500 energy sector has slid 6.2% in the first quarter, according to FactSet, a decline outpaced only by financial stocks.

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • Your Advisor May Not Be Getting This Retirement Change Right

    When President Joe Biden signed SECURE 2.0 Act into law in late December 2022, advisors began digesting the provisions of the legislation. The changes inside SECURE 2.0 range from new rules related to 529 college savings plans to when retirees should take … Continue reading → The post What Most Advisors Are Missing About SECURE 2.0 Act appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JD.com shares surge after Chinese e-commerce operator's plan to spin off and list property, industrial units in Hong Kong

    Shares of JD.com jumped after the e-commerce major said it would spin off its property and industrial units and list them in Hong Kong, joining Alibaba Group Holding in unveiling the latest restructuring of China's technology giants. JD.com surged as much as 8.1 per cent before paring gains to 6.9 per cent to HK$174.60 at the lunch break on Friday, mirroring a 7.8 per cent gain in its American depositary receipts on Nasdaq overnight. Beijing-based JD.com proposed spinning off its subsidiaries JD

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Exclusive-Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

    Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil. Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

  • What does the CFTC’s suit against Binance mean for Coinbase? Analysts weigh in

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleges that Binance “has facilitated potentially illegal activities.”

  • Workers are largely happy with their jobs — but not their paychecks, survey finds

    Happy with your job? Most Americans are extremely or very satisfied with theirs, a recent survey found. The gripes? Mostly about pay and opportunities to move ahead.