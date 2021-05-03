APCO’s Consultative Approach Matches Dealers’ Unique Business Goals with Appropriate Reinsurance Programs

Growing complexity in reinsurance market requires in-depth review of business models and goals, increased transparency and tailored solutions from providers

Norcross, Ga., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, is offering dealerships a Consultative Approach designed to match dealers’ unique business situations and goals with an appropriate reinsurance program structure. The approach aims to educate dealers amid an increasingly complex reinsurance market, so they can better understand options and increase the probability of success.

“Multiple factors come into play when choosing a reinsurance program structure, but many dealers are presented with a one-size-fits-all approach that is not appropriate to their unique business models as well as their short-, medium- and long-term goals,” said Dave DeCredico, Senior VP of Business Operations at APCO Holdings.

In the past several years significant activity has affected dealer F&I participation programs, including an increased number and variations of reinsurance program structures available, tax law changes that require disclosure on multiple levels, and increased market misinformation.

With APCO’s Consultative Approach, a dealer receives an in-depth consultation from a reinsurance expert to determine which equity participation program best fits their individual needs. The discussion evaluates many factors including anticipated volumes, risk tolerance, programs to be written, income objectives, anticipated distribution plans, and investment strategies.

APCO Holdings offers a variety of reinsurance program structures to dealerships, including non-controlled foreign corporation (NCFC), controlled foreign corporation (CFC), dealer-owned warranty company (DOWC), Retrospective Premium program as well as a hybrid structure combining more than one of these options.

APCO’s Consultative Approach also includes recommendations and training for aligning a dealership’s F&I product strategy with its reinsurance strategy, in order to maximize profitability. “This is an area of missed opportunities for many dealers,” said DeCredico. “The close alignment of F&I and reinsurance strategies is key to maximizing program profitability.”

APCO’s Consultative Approach includes an up-front evaluation, quarterly reinsurance statements, and an in-depth, annual review of reinsurance positions to discuss new opportunities and areas for improvement.

For more than 35 years, APCO has been a trusted, reliable partner to thousands of dealerships nationwide. All EasyCare reinsurance program products are backed by policies of insurance issued by top-tier insurance companies.

About APCO Holdings

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers , and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

