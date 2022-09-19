U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

APCO Holdings Honored as a Champion of Charity by AutoSuccess

APCO Holdings, LLC.
·3 min read

Norcross, GA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, has been named a Champions of Charity honoree by AutoSuccess.

Along with program sponsor Velocity Automotive team’s input, the AutoSuccess team has chosen 15 automotive companies to highlight in the inaugural Champions of Charity program. APCO Holdings’ charitable philosophy was profiled in the September print issue of AutoSuccess magazine.

“We like to support charities that positively impact the communities in which we do business, as well as causes that support careers and diversity in the automotive industry," said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. "At APCO we are committed to investing in others and demonstrate caring in all that we do.”

“This program was derived from our years of observations of charitable deeds on all sides of the automotive industry,” said AutoSuccess Publisher Susan Givens. “The AutoSuccess team has wanted to showcase the amazing companies that do good in their communities and throughout the U.S., and now with our program sponsor, Velocity Automotive, we are able to do just that.”

APCO Holdings’ Diversity & Inclusion Council chooses several charities to support each year. In 2022, charitable donations went to the 21st Century Leaders, The Atlanta Music Project, Black Students of California United, Community-Based Mentoring Program, Men Who Dare and Women of Color in Automotive (WOCAN).

To encourage employee participation in charitable causes, APCO Holdings’ Diversity & Inclusion sub-committee solicits employee recommendations for charities to support, then assesses each recommendation to ensure the cause aligns with its corporate giving strategy. Additionally, APCO Holdings gives employees one paid community volunteer day a year, and informs employees when opportunities to volunteer for the chosen charities become available.

For more information about APCO Holdings visit https://apcoholdings.com/

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

About AutoSuccess:

Since 2001, AutoSuccess (AutoSuccessOnline.com) addresses the specific needs of new car and light truck dealerships by providing ideas, tips and solutions on topics impacting dealers, general managers and department managers. AutoSuccess is dedicated to helping automotive professionals improve their team’s effectiveness and their dealership’s profitability.

 

CONTACT: Holly Forsberg Carter West PR 602-680-8960 hforsberg.cwpr@gmail.com


