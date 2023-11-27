APD identifies man police fatally shot outside of Cottonwood Mall

Nov. 26—The Albuquerque Police Department identified the man that a police officer shot and killed during a foot chase Saturday.

Police were working on a "Sticky Fingers" holiday operation targeting retail theft Saturday when a Kohl's employee notified them that a man and woman were allegedly shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Kohl's department store in the 3700 block of Ellison NW.

Police identified the shoplifting suspects as Pete Martinez, 36, and Monica Montoya, 36. Police said they "contacted" the pair trying to leave the store through an emergency exit with a basket of merchandise.

Montoya was taken into custody, but police said that Martinez ran away from officers. Police said they saw Martinez pull out a handgun.

According to police, he ran into a Coldstone Creamery, and officers cleared customers out of the business. Then police saw Martinez exit out the back of the Coldstone and run north across N.M. 528.

According to police, officers told Martinez several times to drop his gun, before one officer fired a less-lethal weapon, then another officer shot Martinez, who died at the scene.

Montoya was charged with shoplifting and conspiracy to commit a felony.