REFILE-APEC leaders vow to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines

·1 min read

(Fixes typo in headline)

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the health emergency.

In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member grouping vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu, Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann)

