APEGA announces new president, executive and councillors

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geosciences of Alberta (APEGA)
·2 min read

Edmonton, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is proud to announce that Lisa Doig, P.Eng., will become APEGA’s 103rd president at the 2022 annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, April 22.

Doig, a professional engineer, has extensive career experience spanning multiple industries, including petrochemical, upstream exploration and production, pipelines, electricity, and downstream oil and gas. She is passionate about clean technology, new technology and innovation, and has helped companies commercialize ideas in those areas.

Doig will lead APEGA’s executive committee of council, which comprises newly elected president-elect Manon Plante, P.Eng.; newly elected vice-president Tracey Stock, P.Eng.; and current president Brian Pearse, P.Eng., who will transition into the role of past-president at the AGM.

APEGA also welcomes re-elected councillors Walter Kozak, P.Eng., and Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng., and newly elected councillors Lorna Harron, P.Eng.; Dean Mullin, P.Eng.; and Wendy Shier, P.Geo. Vanderzwaag will serve a one-year term to fill the vacancy caused by Stock becoming vice-president.

They will join their colleagues who are continuing their terms: Margaret Allan, P.Eng., P.Geo.; Darren Hardy, P.Eng.; RaeAnne Leach, P.Eng.; Theresa Watson, P.Eng.; Claudia Gomez-Villeneuve, P.Eng.; Seema Makwana, P.Eng.; and Victoria Wishart, P.Eng.

APEGA thanks outgoing councillors David Johnson, P.Geo., and Geoffrey Kneller, P.Eng., whose terms expire on April 22 at the AGM.

Established in 1920, APEGA is responsible for regulating the practices of engineering and geoscience in the province of Alberta.

Backgrounder: Biography backgrounders attached.

Note: A zip file of high-resolution images of new council members is available for download.

YouTube: Videos of the 2022 APEGA election candidates.

Attachment

CONTACT: Christopher Hyde, External Relations Specialist The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) 587-489-1677 Christopher.hyde@apega.ca


