Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 833,333 shares. The exercise of the option to purchase additional shares increased the amount of gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Apellis, to approximately $402.5 million.



The public offering consisted of 4,007,936 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $63.00 per share, including 833,333 shares of common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,380,956 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $62.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities were offered by Apellis pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 22, 2023. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. With nearly a dozen clinical and pre-clinical programs underway, we believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases.

Media Contact:

Lissa Pavluk

media@apellis.com

617.977.6764

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

meredith.kaya@apellis.com

617.599.8178



