Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces New Presentation Time at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced updated timing for its fireside chat at an upcoming investor conference hosted by Bank of America.

Updated Conference Details

  • Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:55 a.m. BST / 4:55 a.m. ET.

The conference events will be available via a live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Apellis 
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in complement, we ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years with the approval of the first and only targeted C3 therapy. We are advancing this science to continually develop transformative medicines for people living with rare, retinal, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178



