Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • APLS
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Apellis. In addition, Apellis expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The shares are being offered by Apellis pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 7, 2020.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, if and when filed, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in complement, Apellis ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years with the approval of the first and only targeted C3 therapy. Apellis is advancing this science to continually develop transformative medicines for people living with rare, retinal, and neurological diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the company’s anticipated public offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Lissa Pavluk
media@apellis.com
617.977.6764

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178



