Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The US$7.8b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$652m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$606m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Apellis Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 16 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$149m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Apellis Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Apellis Pharmaceuticals' case is 40%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

