Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:APLS) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock rises 5.6% this past week

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) stock is up an impressive 177% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Apellis Pharmaceuticals investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Apellis Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 43% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 23% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Apellis Pharmaceuticals seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals shareholders are up 0.7% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 23% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Apellis Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like Apellis Pharmaceuticals better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

