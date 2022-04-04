Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that the company will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.



The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in complement, we ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years with the approval of the first and only targeted C3 therapy. We are advancing this science to continually develop transformative medicines for people living with rare, retinal, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

