Aperture Raises $5.3M to Build A Cross-chain DeFi Investment Ecosystem with A Marketplace for Strategies

Aperture
·4 min read

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aperture, a cross-chain DeFi investment ecosystem, has successfully closed $5.3 million in seed and strategic round sale led by ParaFi Capital, Arrington Capital, Costanoa Ventures, and Divergence Ventures, followed by Rarestone Capital, Krypital Group, PrimeBlock Ventures, Athena Ventures, Metaline Ventures, Double Peak, Stakely Venture Capital, and more. Angel investors for Aperture include Do Kwon, founder and CEO of Terraform Labs.


With a cross-chain marketplace for strategies and integrated bridge solutions, Aperture connects opportunities from various blockchain networks into one place and empowers investors with advanced strategies enabled by smart contracts.

For end-users, retail & institutional alike, Aperture’s smart contracts provide enormous value by creating near one-click solutions to execute complex DeFi strategies that would have otherwise required hours of research & dozens of potentially stressful steps to execute, as many have the potential for permanent loss. Similar to the way Amazon has enabled consumers to one-click buy across continents without needing multiple currencies, Aperture aims to enable investors to zap into DeFi strategies across chains without needing multiple wallets or tokens.

“As DeFi continues to grow in a multi-chain environment, we expect the number of yield strategies to grow exponentially. Aperture abstracts away the complexities around cross-chain yield strategies through a single interface and strategy marketplace. We believe this layer of the DeFi stack will be incredibly important for new users and institutions looking to use DeFi. We’re excited to support the Aperture team’s ambitious roadmap,” said Anjan Vinod, Vice President of ParaFi Capital.

“The rise of the multi-chain landscape over the past year has come with vast opportunities for yield outside of Ethereum. Aperture bridges the chasm between chains, providing users with a simple-to-use interface for taking advantage of yield opportunities regardless of where they originate. Ultimately, we believe this is the future of how users interact with decentralized applications in general, abstracted away from the underlying protocol,” said Michael Arrington, Founder of TechCrunch and Arrington Capital.

“On-chain investment opportunities have complexified 100x in the past year, as strategies now involve multiple chains, advanced financial derivatives, and head-to-head competition with professional trading firms. The Aperture team is building an industry-leading cross-chain strategy development platform for democratizing access to the best risk-quantified opportunities across all of crypto. We’re really excited for their launch and think users will find a ton of value in the product suite. The team is elite and has shown to be thoughtful, product-driven, and community-oriented. We’re proud and fortunate to support them,” said Calvin Liu, investor and former Strategy Lead at Compound.

“Growing levels of activity and volume across a multitude of layer 1 and layer 2 networks is fragmenting the crypto markets, impeding developer and end-user experience. At Rarestone we are excited to be backing a rockstar team at Aperture on its mission to harmonize liquidity across various networks in one place and ultimately reduce technical barriers to entry for the next wave of institutional-grade market participants entering the space,” said Camron Miraftab, Founding Partner at Rarestone Capital.

The private beta release, launching on 2/7/2022, will include a delta-neutral strategy on synthetic stock tokens. Users can now sign up for the waitlist on Aperture.Finance. Aperture plans on a V1 product launch in March, which will enable users from EVM-compatible chains to participate in opportunities from protocols in the Terra ecosystem. More details on the product launch and token generation event will be released in the coming weeks on the company’s official social media platforms.

About Aperture

Based in Silicon Valley, the 3 co-founders come from Stanford, Cornell, and UC Berkeley. Combined they bring 20+ years’ experience in product and engineering from the likes of Google, AWS, and Netflix. The team has deep experience in smart contracts & has previously worked on other crypto projects. Their goal is to make Aperture into a professional community driven hub for DeFi investors.

Website: https://aperture.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ApertureFinance

Discord: https://discord.gg/aperturefinance

Medium: https://medium.com/@aperturefinance

Media Contact: Lian Zhu, lian@aperture.finance


