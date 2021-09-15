Aperture Venture Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading DEI Think Tank Aleria Research Corp (ARC)

Starting with DIRC21 panel sponsorship, the collaboration aims to increase corporate insights and accountability.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture Venture Capital, a seed-stage venture fund that invests in Black, Latin and female founders building the future of fintech and enterprise software announced a strategic partnership with Aleria Research Corp (ARC). Anchored by its signature event, the annual Diversity and Inclusion Research Conference (DIRC), ARC pursues a broad array of research and educational activities with the mission of working towards a more inclusive and equitable world. To kick off the partnership, Aperture VC will sponsor a panel at DIRC21 on November 17-19 entitled Diversity to Dividends: Expanding The Corporate Playbook For Diversity. The panel is moderated by Aperture VC co-founder and diversity innovator William Crowder. Mr. Crowder will be convening speakers from leading corporations and foundations to share insights and best practices in the rapidly evolving space of diversity investing by corporations.

"The Aperture VC vision is based on our unique engagement model with corporate LPs," said Aperture VC co-founder, Garnet Heraman. "Our new partnership with ARC will allow us to expand that engagement model to include sharing scientific research on what works and what doesn't as corporations develop new strategies and tactics for diversity investing."

ARC founder Paolo Gaudiano says, "While there is growing interest and investment of resources in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), most organizations are prioritizing initiatives focused primarily on awareness and education. We believe that collaborative, applied research is key to identifying strategies that can really move the needle in DEI. We view the Aperture VC fund model as an example of a more tangible action that can lead to measurable ROI."

About Aperture Venture Capital

Aperture Venture Capital is VC for the Multicultural Mainstream™. We have created a new investing paradigm purpose-built to back diverse founders across the US who are building the next generation of game-changing tech companies. Aperture VC's investors are leading corporations, endowments and other institutions committed to building an inclusive economy through partnership and collaboration. Known for the innovative Diversity Investing API℠ platform, we work closely with treasury and corporate ventures units to expand their diversity investing toolbox. Led by seasoned technology investors William Crowder and Garnet Heraman, Aperture VC helps Fortune 500 companies, endowments and institutions rapidly transform DEI strategy into measurable impact that amplifies their bottom line over time.MEDIA CONTACT:

Madelaine Real, 318768@email4pr.com, (213) 437-3183.

About ARC

Aleria Research Corp (ARC) is a nonprofit whose purpose is to conduct charitable, scientific research in areas related to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). Our mission is to demonstrate the value of DEI and foster greater inclusion and equality across society. Our work aims to benefit women, underrepresented minorities, people with disabilities, and other disadvantaged and underserved communities by convincing the privileged majority of the value of becoming more diverse and more inclusive.

ARC conducts scientific research with the rigor and transparency of academia, but with the efficiency and applied mindset of the private sector. Our human-centric approach leverages behavioral sciences, complexity science and technology to impact the way people think about DEI, and, more importantly, what they do about it. Media contact: Toni Shoola, 318768@email4pr.com, +1-646-862-2934.

