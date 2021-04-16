APEX Biologix Expands its Footprint Through Investment by Desert Highlands Regenerative

Merger enables an increased focus on product innovation, more cutting-edge regenerative medicine research and strategic collaborations with other complementary technology companies.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Highlands Regenerative (DHR), a private equity group, has acquired a majority ownership of APEX Biologix (APEX), the designers and manufacturers of the XCELL Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and other regenerative medicine products. APEX Biologix also appointed to its senior management team Jeff Frey as Chief Commercial Officer. Jeff's orthopedic experience spans 25 years with companies such as Johnson & Johnson Orthopedics, Integra Lifesciences, and Ortho Solutions.

"We have handpicked APEX Biologix to be the vehicle to grow and expand this industry like never before." Jeff Frey, CCO

APEX Biologix will continue to operate under the same name, maintain its core leadership team led by its President, Troy Openshaw and focus on the expansion of its product line and services through the commercial leadership and capital now in place. This new partnership leverages over 30 years of experience in the regenerative medicine industry and a nationwide network of physician relationships and distributors.

"We have handpicked APEX Biologix to be the vehicle to grow and expand this industry like never before. They have set the foundation with superior products evidenced by proven results. We are bullish about the future by providing the best products in regenerative medicine for our physicians and their patients," said Jeff Frey, APEX Biologix Chief Commercial Officer & Partner, Desert Highlands Regenerative.

The investment into APEX Biologix aligns with DHR's strategy to provide physicians with specialized training, comprehensive business services, and premier supplies to improve their practices and enhance the lives of the patients they treat. Purchasing APEX Biologix furthers the company's goal of becoming the premier leader in regenerative medicine products.

"The integration of APEX Biologix and Desert Highlands Regenerative will leverage additional capital resources and distribution assets to dramatically expand APEX's audience and reach into new markets that we've not serviced before. Our physicians will continue to receive the same level of high-quality products and services they have come to expect from APEX Biologix," said Troy Openshaw, President.

About APEX Biologix

Established in 2014, APEX Biologix is a registered medical equipment manufacturer. An industry leader, APEX Biologix is dedicated to the science and research of regenerative medicine and its potential by supplying physicians with the best products on the market to treat their patients.

APEX Biologix offers a lineup of autologous products through their XCELL systems: XCELL Platelet-Rich Plasma, XCELL Bone Marrow Concentration and XCELL Protein Concentration. In addition to these products APEX Biologix offers an array of allograft and wound care options as well.

In accordance with their mission to provide physicians specialized training, APEX Biologix sponsors an educational arm called Advanced Regenerative Medicine Institute (ARMI) where many of the best physicians in the world share their specialized knowledge of regenerative medicine.

APEX Biologix currently serves all 50 states and multiple countries globally, with over 2,000 active physician clients.

