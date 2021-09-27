Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 for 'Wear the Face Mask 100%' under Health Promotion Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times.

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. awarded in the Health Promotion Category at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.'s Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer focused on single to twelve layers rigid printed circuit board (PCB) production since 2001. The company was ranked as the 2nd highest revenue rigid PCB manufacturer in Thailand.

In response to the price increase and availability issue of medical masks in Thailand during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Apex has set up the Apex Protect COVID-19 (APC-19) committee which distributed Apex masks to its employees and their families to provide all employees with a safer workplace and protect them and their families from COVID-19.

Apex teamed up with its uniform vendor to design the Apex mask using certified materials. The vendors made the Apex mask samples which were later tested by Apex before commencing its distribution to Apex employees and their families from 6th April 2020 onwards. Since 16th June 2020, Apex has also begun donating its masks to stakeholders. The company sees its employees as important partners and believe that keeping employees in good health is the best method in integrating the company and stakeholders.

As of 31st May 2021, Apex's vendors have already produced 70,000 Apex masks with the total value being 4.9 million. Apex has distributed 42,432 Apex masks to its employees and donated 24,568 to its customers, vendors, communities, and stakeholders. Apex believes that its employees' health plays a vital role in determining the company's well-being as well as the welfare of the society.

Apex plans to continue sharing their masks with their stakeholders in Thailand, Mainland China, and Taiwan even far into the future as the company believes that this simple yet sustainable method to keeping its employees and partners safe is the key to supporting and meeting the needs of stakeholders.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards programme recognises and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ .

