U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.75
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,825.00
    +151.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.00
    +36.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.40
    +11.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    +0.83 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    -0.79 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3696
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6910
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,825.16
    +2,523.90 (+6.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.62
    -11.44 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +36.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021 for 'Wear the Face Mask 100%' under Health Promotion Category

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the tenth Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021, is pleased to recognise 69 outstanding award recipients and who exemplified determination and perseverance despite the trying times.

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. awarded in the Health Promotion Category at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. awarded in the Health Promotion Category at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2021

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition programme across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. This year, an impressive number of 205 nominees from 16 countries were shortlisted in the final round of judging and only 69 were accorded as award recipients.

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.'s Award-Winning CSR Initiatives

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer focused on single to twelve layers rigid printed circuit board (PCB) production since 2001. The company was ranked as the 2nd highest revenue rigid PCB manufacturer in Thailand.

In response to the price increase and availability issue of medical masks in Thailand during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Apex has set up the Apex Protect COVID-19 (APC-19) committee which distributed Apex masks to its employees and their families to provide all employees with a safer workplace and protect them and their families from COVID-19.

Apex teamed up with its uniform vendor to design the Apex mask using certified materials. The vendors made the Apex mask samples which were later tested by Apex before commencing its distribution to Apex employees and their families from 6th April 2020 onwards. Since 16th June 2020, Apex has also begun donating its masks to stakeholders. The company sees its employees as important partners and believe that keeping employees in good health is the best method in integrating the company and stakeholders.

As of 31st May 2021, Apex's vendors have already produced 70,000 Apex masks with the total value being 4.9 million. Apex has distributed 42,432 Apex masks to its employees and donated 24,568 to its customers, vendors, communities, and stakeholders. Apex believes that its employees' health plays a vital role in determining the company's well-being as well as the welfare of the society.

Apex plans to continue sharing their masks with their stakeholders in Thailand, Mainland China, and Taiwan even far into the future as the company believes that this simple yet sustainable method to keeping its employees and partners safe is the key to supporting and meeting the needs of stakeholders.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards programme recognises and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

Media Contact

Ms. Nerissa Ng
Enterprise Asia
(60) 3 7803 0312
n.ng@enterpriseasia.org

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

    Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal. The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said. Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • In a Troubled U.S.-China Relationship, Moments of Pragmatism Emerge

    Deal for Huawei executive’s release follows other actions suggesting a willingness on both sides to grab at green shoots.

  • Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

    Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, as of 0619 GMT on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. "While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26. Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Would Love These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

    Finding companies with attributes that the legendary investor looks for is a solid investment strategy.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Dete

  • Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions. Brent crude was up 92 cents or 1.2% at $79.01 a barrel by 0208 GMT, having risen a third consecutive week through Friday. U.S. Oil added 83 cents, or 1.1% to $74.81, near its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week last week.

  • HSBC shares climb in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

    Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose by the most in four months on Monday as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the global bank would benefit from an easing in tensions between the United States and China. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday over fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant's business dealings in Iran.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Adobe vs. Salesforce

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are two of the largest cloud-based software companies in the world. Eight years ago, Adobe started to transform its locally installed desktop software -- which included Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro -- into subscription-based cloud services. Salesforce, which was founded in 1999, disrupted the market for on-premise customer relationship management (CRM) software by launching its applications as cloud-based services.

  • BP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty

    BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel on Sunday as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts. Some operators have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.

  • Logistics Operators Raise Pay, Enlist Robots to Meet Holiday Demand

    Warehouse operators are throwing every tool they can at increasingly urgent efforts to hire seasonal workers as they brace for an expected flood of holiday goods amid competition for scarce labor from deep-pocketed rivals.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Adobe, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock fell 3% on Sept. 22 after the cloud-based software giant posted its third-quarter earnings. Does that post-earnings dip represent a good buying opportunity? Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy Adobe -- and one reason to sell it.