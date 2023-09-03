Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A RM0.025 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Apex Healthcare Berhad's shares before the 7th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.063 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Apex Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of MYR2.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Apex Healthcare Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Apex Healthcare Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Apex Healthcare Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Apex Healthcare Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 8.3% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Apex Healthcare Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 56% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Apex Healthcare Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Apex Healthcare Berhad worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Apex Healthcare Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Apex Healthcare Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.