Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.025

The board of Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 per share on the 19th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Apex Healthcare Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Apex Healthcare Berhad was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 75% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 75.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 62%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0213 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0633. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Apex Healthcare Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Apex Healthcare Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 52% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Apex Healthcare Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Apex Healthcare Berhad has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Apex Healthcare Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us. Is Apex Healthcare Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

