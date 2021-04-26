U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,188.86
    +8.69 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,018.56
    -24.93 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,120.32
    +103.51 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.59
    +25.74 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.19
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2089
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1390
    +0.2740 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,135.54
    +3,965.25 (+7.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,245.44
    +37.63 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

'Apex Legends' is getting a permanent team deathmatch mode

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Along with a new character and weapon that are on the way to Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment is adding a permanent game mode as part of the Legacy update on May 4th. Arenas is a 3v3 team deathmatch mode that bears several similarities to Valorant. A few of the maps are drawn from locations in the battle royale maps, but there will be some entirely new arenas in which you'll duke it out.

Unlike the battle royale mode, you won't necessarily have to scavenge for weapons. Each round starts with a loadout phase in which you can buy weapons and gear, much like the buy phase in Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. You'll have some basic equipment and you can buy other guns, upgrades and items using materials. The only way to earn those is through gameplay. You'll receive some for completing rounds and scoring kills, and you'll find more materials in supply bins.

You'll only be able to use your tactical and ultimate abilities a certain number of times per round. You'll receive some uses (or charges) of your tactical ability at the outset, and you can purchase more charges and ultimate abilities during the loadout. Any charges you have left will carry over to the next round. 

As in battle royales, a ring will close over time, pushing the teams closer together. A care package with upgraded weapons will drop in halfway through the round. You'll see where the ring will close and what weapons will be in the airdrop before the round starts, so you'll have some time to strategize around those.

Arenas differs from Valorant in a few other ways. Although you can revive downed teammates, there's no respawn option. Weapons won't carry over from one round to the next and there's no bomb to plant or defuse. 

Matches will be much shorter than in Valorant as well. You'll need to win at least three rounds and at least two more than your opponents to claim victory. If the score is tied at four rounds each, the match goes to sudden death.

Not only will Arenas give players a brand new way to enjoy Apex Legends, the mode will expand the game's potential as an esport. Valorant already has a burgeoning competitive scene, while CS:GO is still hugely popular. Given Apex Legends has more than 100 million players, it's not hard to fathom that Arenas could help it become a bigger player in esports.

Recommended Stories

  • Clubhouse's first sports deal lets you tune into NFL Draft Week

    Clubhouse has landed an NFL deal that lets you follow Draft Week, including chats with athletes and coaches.

  • Apple will build another US campus in North Carolina

    Apple plans to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years after exceeding its previous domestic target.

  • The best webcams you can buy

    Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • English soccer to boycott social media for four days over racist abuse

    English football is boycotting social media for four days starting later this month to pile pressure on Facebook and Twitter to combat racist abuse online.

  • Spotify's new music player debuts in Facebook apps on iOS and Android

    Spotify's music and podcast player will let you listen to audio from posts without leaving Facebook's iOS or Android apps.

  • Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that are almost great

    The Razer Anzu is a bit more appealing than other smart glasses thanks to blue-light-filtering lenses, long battery life and an affordable price.

  • Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones return to record low of $278

    Amazon's latest headphone sale knocks $72 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones.

  • Luminar will bring its LiDAR tech to Airbus planes and helicopters

    The companies hope to 'ultimately enable safe, autonomous flight.'

  • Roku warns of standoff with Google over YouTube TV

    Roku has accused Google of demanding special treatment for YouTube apps, warning that YouTube TV might leave the platform.

  • Crypto Long & Short: The Pattern in Bitcoin’s Volatility

    Bitcoin rode the roller coaster this week, but its overall volatility has been in decline.

  • Toshiba Investor 3D Calls for Strategic Review After CVC Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Toshiba Corp.’s largest investors is calling on the Japanese conglomerate to run a strategic review after private equity firm CVC Capital Partners proposed taking the company private for $21 billion.3D Investment Partners, which owns a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, said in a letter to the company’s board that it believes running a full and fair sales process was essential to rebuilding trust with investors after a tumultuous period that has included an investor revolt and the resignation of former CVC dealmaker Nobuaki Kurumatani as chief executive officer.“To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba’s management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company,” 3D Investment said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.3D Investment said its view is the fair value of Toshiba exceeds 6,500 yen per share, but that it should run a full sales process in order to determine the company’s valuation. The investment firm said it was disappointed Toshiba’s chairman didn’t respond to a previous request to run a review.The stock has seen large swings since the CVC proposal, with the shares closing as high as 4,895 yen on April 15, before falling in the past week. Toshiba shares rose 1.2% to 4,465 yen at the close Monday in Tokyo.If the company fails to run an auction, 3D Investment, the third-largest Toshiba investor, is prepared to either campaign to vote against the company’s board nominees at this year’s annual general meeting or call for a shareholder meeting to replace directors, according to a person familiar with the matter.CVC first approached the company earlier this month about potentially taking the company private. It reiterated its interest in an April 18 letter, saying that while it was not prepared to go hostile, it remained interested in acquiring the company.The private equity firm said it would “step aside” while Toshiba prioritizes its communication with shareholders after the management change but was prepared to reengage when the company was ready. Toshiba said in an April 20 statement CVC’s proposal lacks the required information and the board determined “it is not possible to evaluate it.”CVC has informal financing commitments from banks and has been continuing talks with potential partners including Bain Capital, people with knowledge of the matter said. Citigroup Inc. is advising CVC, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.Representatives for CVC, Citigroup and Bain declined to comment. Toshiba believes that being a publicly-traded company provides a “stable equity structure” suitable for enhancing long-term value creation, it said in an emailed statement. Any proposals will need to satisfy Toshiba’s “many stakeholders” including its shareholders.“The board will not disregard various proposals, including those to take the company private, as alternative options to enhance Toshiba’s corporate value,” it said in the statement. While there are “various hurdles” to taking the company private, Toshiba’s board will seriously evaluate any credible offers that are objectively “bona-fide and concrete,” it said.3D Investment said Toshiba’s board had an obligation to investors to explore any serious interest in the company, and that doing so would be consistent with its duties to good governance and an important first step in rebuilding trust with shareholders.It said it believed Toshiba is at “an important crossroad” with the recent resignation of its CEO, the expressions of interest from private equity suitors, and the ongoing process for maximization and distribution of the value of its stake in memory-chip business Kioxia Holdings Corp.“Our firm is focused on enabling Toshiba to realize its enormous potential for all stakeholders,” 3D Investment said, including the consideration of a new ownership structure. “If the board cannot demonstrate that it has objectively and properly considered this question, public shareholders will have no choice but to seek a more significant and ongoing role in governance.”(Updates with Toshiba response from 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Biden hikes capital gains taxes on millionaires, some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock market sell-off if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • U.S. Stocks Resume Rally to Record on Growth Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities headed for all-time highs amid solid corporate earnings and confidence that the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative even as robust growth takes the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels.The S&P 500 rose after notching its first weekly decline since mid-March. Most of the main 11 industry groups gained, with energy and financial shares jumping the most. Small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 outperformed the broader market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around its 50-day moving average. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in a decade.Investors this week will focus on corporate earnings and U.S. economic data even as the Fed primes them to expect no change to policy at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday. While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a Covid-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccination.“The Fed is going to likely reiterate their patient stance here,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I’m anticipating that they acknowledge the recent strength we’ve seen in economic data but they will continue to highlight we are a ways away from achieving their goal of full employment. I think they’ll continue to assure markets that Fed policy is going to remain firmly dovish for some time.”Data on Thursday may show U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports this week may show a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending. Recent indicators cemented economic optimism, with durable-goods orders rebounding in March and output at manufacturers and service providers reaching a record high in April.More than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A slew of earnings from megacaps including Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will be parsed this week as investors look for more clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.“We’re gearing up for a busy week on all fronts, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Big tech earnings, a look into Q1 GDP, and the Fed meeting could create catalysts for market moves. Though despite the strong earnings reports we’ve seen thus far, the market is really taking beats in stride amid already high valuations.”Fed to Taper Bond Buying in Fourth Quarter, Economists SayEuropean stocks advanced Monday, as gains for banks and travel companies offset losses for food companies and utilities. The dollar was little changed after initially falling to a two-month low. It was still on course for the biggest monthly drop this year.Oil retreated amid concern demand from India may fall after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaHere are some key events to watch this week:Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12:46 p.m. New York timeThe Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2086The British pound was little changed at $1.3885The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 108.14 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.76%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was little changedGold futures rose 0.1% to $1,780 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi Eyes Mortgage Tech in Push to Close Racial Wealth Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said it will invest in digital mortgage offerings as part of its pledge to improve homeownership rates among communities of color.The push to digital comes as Citigroup said the rate of applications and originations it processed for Black and Hispanic consumers dropped last year, even as it increased for Asian homeowners. In response, the firm is also still planning to expand its community lending team and its network of correspondent lenders, it said.The firm’s pledge to increase homeownership among Black Americans is part of a broader three-year, $1 billion initiative it announced last year to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S. As part of that effort, Citigroup also vowed to become an antiracist institution, provide greater access to banking products to communities of color and increase investment in Black-owned businesses.“We know that many are rightfully calling on banks and other big companies to put real action behind their commitments,” Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said in a statement. “Today, we’re sharing what we’ve done to date to show how Citi is committed to real change, and to be clear and transparent about how far we have to go.”In the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. last year, Citigroup and its banking rivals stepped up pledges to help Black Americans and communities of color gain more access to credit. On average, Black families in the U.S. have a 10th of the wealth of their White counterparts, and Black homeownership is at its lowest level in six decades.Separately on Monday, Citigroup released its annual environmental, social and governance report, which details the racial breakdown of its U.S. workforce. The firm said 637 of its 11,234 top managers identify as Black, or 5.7%, a slightly higher share than a year ago.Still, the bank is urging shareholders to vote against a proposal that would require its board to oversee a racial-equity audit that analyzes the firm’s adverse impacts on communities of color. Investors are set to vote on the proposal during Citigroup’s annual meeting Tuesday.“Citi has a conflicted history when it comes to addressing racial injustice within the communities it serves,” CtW Investment Group said in defense of its proposal. “A racial-equity audit would help Citi identify, prioritize, remedy and avoid adverse impacts on non-White stakeholders and communities of color.”Citigroup has pledged $550 million to support homeownership for people of color, and on Monday the firm said it’s in the final stages of committing $200 million in equity to affordable-housing projects that will be co-managed by five Black investment managers.The lender will also expand certain mortgage products, like its HomeRun program, which requires lower down payments and removes mortgage-insurance requirements for lower-income borrowers. Citigroup is also partnering with the National Urban League to offer its low-fee Access savings and checking accounts to Black households in Philadelphia, Seattle, St. Louis and Hampton Roads, Virginia.“The financial inequality and other systemic problems people of color face will not go away until we confront them head on,” Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in the statement. “Citi is focused on ensuring that people of color have the same access to the financial tools and resources that benefit other groups.”Citigroup has pledged $100 million to support minority deposit institutions in the U.S., which have seen their numbers dwindling in recent years. The firm’s already allocated almost half of that commitment to banks including Broadway Financial Corp., Mechanics & Farmers Bank and Optus Bank.The bank is also working with Deloitte and the National Bankers Association to help minority deposit institutions improve their technology and better develop talent. The lender has also been piloting a training program with minority-owned, municipal broker-dealers and advisers.“Equity investments are critical to our community impact but Citi is much more than an investor in Optus,” Dominik Mjartan, CEO of Optus Bank, said in the statement. “Citi is helping us grow our mission of building wealth, especially among Black-owned businesses, by creating new opportunities to grow our revenue.”(Updates with information about workforce starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • From Spotify to Minecraft, Sweden Proves Fertile Ground for Unicorns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s capital has bred more tech unicorns per capita than any other region in the world save for Silicon Valley.Spotify Technology SA and Minecraft maker Mojang AB put Sweden on the map for startups valued at more than $1 billion and spawned a new generation of entrepreneurs. The Nordic country ranked first in Europe in cumulative capital invested per capita in the past five years, ahead of Ireland and the U.K., according to a tech industry report by venture capital firm Atomico.The secret sauce includes technology and its intersection across a broad range of industries, from music streaming and gaming to how we pay for stuff and increasingly charge our cars. The dynamics are also evolving as early tech founders and backers allocate some of their vast wealth to the latest crop of startups.Only this month, payments firm Trustly Group AB became the latest example in a long line of Swedish startups to see its valuation soar into unicorn territory. Its chief executive officer says it’s no coincidence so many are emerging on his home turf.“There is some kind of climate here where Swedes are quick to test new services and products,” Oscar Berglund said in an interview. “It’s like there’s an ecosystem of funding and expertise.”Examples include the venture capital fund Norrsken, Swedish for Northern Lights, launched by Niklas Adalberth, the co-founder of payments platform Klarna Bank AB that has been valued at $31 billion; Niklas Zennstrom of Skype Inc. fame started Atomico in 2006 with a mission to invest in “Europe’s most ambitious tech founders;” and Spotify co-founder Martin Lorentzon is putting some of his $6 billion fortune into investment vehicle Cervantes Capital AB.“At 0.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, Stockholm currently has the highest number of tech unicorns per capita in the world except for Silicon Valley,” Sarah Guemouri, co-author of Atomico’s State of European Tech report, said in an interview, citing data for cities with more than one unicorn and 500,000 inhabitant. The San Francisco Bay Area, including Silicon Valley, tops the global list of most unicorns with 1.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Guemouri.“I see great opportunities to invest in Swedish small and medium-sized companies,” Lorentzon said in an interview. “Sweden has fantastic entrepreneurs and good corporate governance.”Investors appear to agree, with the country already attracting 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in venture capital so far this year, compared with 2.9 billion euros for the whole of 2020, according to researcher Dealroom.co.Entreprenaurial RootsSweden has a long history of investing going back to the Wallenberg and Stenbeck families, who together still control much of the country’s stock market. More recently, Wallenberg-backed EQT AB has grown into one of the biggest private equity firms in Europe.As a share of GDP, the amount of private equity capital, including venture capital, raised in Sweden is second only to Luxembourg in the European Union, consultancy Copenhagen Economics said. Private equity investment has boosted the Swedish economy by 4.7% since 2007, it added.The fundraising is particularly evident in the country’s fintech sector, where the policy agency Tillväxtanalys estimates there are as many as 450 active companies. The agency’s Eva Alfredsson, who recently authored a report on the industry, points to several reasons international fintechs such as Klarna and Trustly have made Sweden their home.“Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world and a country in which it’s easy to start and run companies,” Alfredsson said in an interview. She added the nation was “early to digitalize,” citing a government-subsidized program for home computers in the 1990s that “spread IT-competence to the whole population.”As one of the world’s most cashless societies, combined with its tech-savvy population, Sweden has provided a platform for fintechs and new payment methods to flourish, according to Swedish Financial Technology Association Secretary General Louise Grabo.“New regulations such as the Payments Services Directive have opened up the financial sector for more innovation and competition,” Grabo said.Technological factors are driving successes in other parts of the economy too. For example, vegan drink-maker Oatly AB is considering a $10 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said last month.“The business investment scene in Sweden has become much more interesting than maybe 10 years ago,” said David Sonnek, the CEO of Industrifonden and one of Oatly’s early-stage investors.Digital AdvantageOne of the best things about the region’s investment prospects is its people, according to early-stage investor Par-Jorgen Parson, who backed Spotify over a decade ago. “Employees are far ahead in digital development, compared to many other countries,” said Parson, whose Northzone holds Klarna and iZettle AB in its portfolio.Sweden benefits from a “low cost of talent and loyalty to business goals rather than the self-serving, international mindset of most startups,” Parson said, adding that a lack of hierarchy and a good level of education “means that you will come a long way with limited capital.”The education system also reflects the country’s international outlook, according to Bo Becker, the Cevian Capital Professor of Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics.Despite a Social Democrat-led government and continued support for a welfare state, the system “is built to work for large companies,” Becker said, citing education, favorable regulations and the tax system.Startups that thrived have also spurred on others. There’s “a vibrant ecosystem of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who have been part of generational companies, such as Spotify,” said Cameron McLain, who co-founded and runs Giant Ventures in London. “These successes produce role models, experienced talent, and capital which then generates further successes, and the flywheel continues.”McLain said Swedish consumers care deeply about societal and environmental issues. Combined with favorable government legislation “it’s a great place to launch impact companies.”For Trustly’s CEO, who plans to raise almost $1 billion through an IPO in Stockholm soon, all of these factors add up to “some kind of cross-fertilization.”“It has been an important part of our journey that we have grown up in Sweden, absolutely.”(Adds Silicon Valley comparison in 7th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It's not too late to demand a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, suggesting time may be running out.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.