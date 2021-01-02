U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,756.07
    +24.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,606.48
    +196.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,888.28
    +18.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.86
    -5.14 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.42
    -0.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9170
    -0.0090 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,310.05
    +68.13 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.81
    +5.53 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,460.52
    -95.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

'Apex Legends' Fight Night event formalizes in-game boxing with a new zone

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

While Apex Legends isn’t a game made for hand-to-hand fighting, players occasionally settle the quest to become champion with an impromptu boxing match between the two remaining teams. Now that fight is going to be a part of the game, at least for a little while, as the Fight Night collection event rolls out during season seven.

The game’s developer, Respawn, has frequently added reshaped portions of the map around certain characters, and this “town takeover” is dedicated to Pathfinder, the robot with a collectible heirloom item of boxing gloves. The new area is a special zone where the usual guns. abilities and explosives are all disabled, limiting players to melee combat. There are also loot balls that you can punch out to collect high-level items, although they’re no use within the zone itself.

Another change on the map are loot MRVNs, robots that are a lot like Pathfinder. If you find one, it can spit out loot of varying tiers, and if you destroy it, you can take the robot’s arm to another robot and be rewarded with gold-level items.

Smaller tweaks include a damage nerf to the bust-fire Hemlok, as well as decreased cooldown times for Rampart and Caustic. The game is also adding a “mark all as seen” button so that you don’t have to click into each collectible item in your inventory to get rid of that annoying red dot, Ultimate Accelerants can be triggered by pressing your Ultimate button, and if a party member drops from the lobby it will return everyone to the “not ready” state.

A new developer stream is up talking about all of the changes in full, before they go into effect starting at 11 PM ET on January 5th.

Latest Stories

  • 5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

    Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel. The women who sued in Manhattan federal court in June 2019 include Roma Torre, a Montclair, New Jersey, resident in her early 60s who was NY1′s first on-air hire when it began its programs in 1992. The settlement of the lawsuit was announced by the women, their lawyers and by NY1.

  • 12 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $1.7 Million In 12 Months

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; Tesla, Nio Await Key News; 25 Stocks In Buy Range Now

    After the surprising 2020 stock market rally, here are key lessons for 2021. Tesla and Nio sales loom. Check out 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • Bill Ackman Crushed The Market Again In 2020

    Rumors of Bill Ackman's demise were greatly exaggerated. After a brutal three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTC: PSHZF) has now put together back-to-back years of stellar returns, and Ackman has eased fears that he lost his stock-picking touch.As of Dec. 22, Pershing Square's net asset value was up 67.5% year-to-date in 2020. Pershing Square's stock is also up 82% in 2020, crushing the S&P 500's 15.4% gains. From 2015 to 2017, Ackman's fund lost about 30% of its NAV and lagged the S&P 500 by about 60%. However, Ackman followed up his 58% NAV gain in 2019 with another big year in 2020.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosAckman's Huge Year: Ackman boosted his 2020 returns with a spectacular $27-million short bet on corporate bonds back in March that ultimately netted him a $2.6-billion profit in what some have called one of the greatest trades in history.Ackman also made headlines this year by raising $4 billion to launch his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) SPAC, which is now the largest SPAC in the market.At the time of the IPO in July, Ackman said the SPAC planned to take about six months to identify a target and announce a deal in the first quarter of 2021.Even after Pershing Square's big run in 2020, the stock still trades at a significant discount to NAV. Pershing's stock investing portfolio is relatively concentrated. As of the firm's most recent quarterly filing, Pershing held shares of just seven stocks.His three largest holdings include Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).Benzinga's Take: Ackman has a long track record of home run trades and dud investments. In years like 2020, he seems like an investing genius, while past losing bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Borders bookstores have left investors scratching their heads.Investors should look for Ackman and his fund to continue to be high-risk, high-reward investments in 2021 and beyond.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Barron’s Best Income Investments for 2021

    The bond market has been a barren field for income, as fixed-income yields remain stuck at historic lows. “With rates just barely above all-time lows, yield opportunities are clustered in the equity markets,” says David King, co-manager of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income fund. King says that income-hungry investors need look no further than the so-called Dogs of the Dow, the 10 highest-yielding stocks in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets

    The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.

  • Congress (finally) passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    Plus, how much will you get?

  • Novavax Is Inching Closer, But Its Vaccine Better Be Special

    These should be go-go days for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). The vaccine maker said it’s commencing Phase 3 clinical trials for its Prevent-19 (NVX-CoV2373) novel coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico. However, NVAX stock slumped nearly 10% on the news. Click to EnlargeSource: Ascannio/Shutterstock.com Sure, some of the news delivered on Dec. 28 was likely baked into NVAX stock. After all, the company submitted Prevent-19 for a U.K. Phase 3 trial three months ago, so investors were likely expecting similar headlines pertaining to domestic efforts. Some of the problem here for Novavax is that it’s behind rivals such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Vaccines produced by those companies are already being administered across the U.S.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot It’s a good thing Novavax is part of the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed because some investors may be wagering the company is going to need the benefit of expedited approval timelines to position Prevent-19 to threaten established competitors. NVAX Stock Shouldn’t Be Dismissed In a competition as important bringing vaccines to market that fight a life-threatening pandemic, such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy for investors to get caught up in first-mover advantage. Moderna and Pfizer have that. Novavax does not. That doesn’t mean investors should be dismissive of Novavax over the near term. Over the course of the pandemic, experts in the investment and medical communities made clear that there will be room for multiple vaccines. On that note, a couple of points regarding Novavax are worth considering despite its laggard status. First, the company isn’t a micro- or small-cap stock that’s being financially burden by speedy Covid-19 vaccine development. Novavax received $1.6 billion in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development (BARDA) for its efforts. Second, the company said it will be able to produce two billion doses next year. That’s a hefty amount and one that should open plenty of doors for NVX-CoV2373 in and outside of the U.S. NVX-CoV2373 has some other benefits that NVAX stock’s recent weakness belie, including its status as a protein-based alternative to some RNA-driven rivals. “The purified protein is encoded by the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and is produced in insect cells. It can neither cause COVID-19 nor can it replicate,” according to the company. Another advantage possessed by the Novavax vaccine is that it’s stable at 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees, or 35.6 to 46.4 Fahrenheit. That’s better than the super-freezing temperatures required for some competing products. Catalysts Remain for Novavax Down 4.3% over the past month, Novavax is receiving shoddy treatment by investors, which appear to be acting as though the name is bereft of near-term catalysts. The opposite is true, particularly with Phase 3 trials pending in multiple countries. “The company is also currently conducting a large pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in the United Kingdom (U.K.), a Phase 2b safety and efficacy study in South Africa, and an ongoing Phase1/2 trial in the U.S. and Australia. Data from these trials are expected as soon as early first quarter 2021, although timing depends on transmission rates in the regions,” according to a statement. Given the current state of Covid-19 affairs in the U.K., if NVX-CoV2373 passes muster there, that could be a significant spark for NVAX stock. Obviously, the U.S./Mexico trial offers major potential for Novavax investors because, well, it involves the U.S. and will feature 30,000 participants, meaning efficacy and side effect clarity is reasonable to expect. Bottom line: Markets appear to be overreacting to the fact Novavax doesn’t have a vaccine on the market yet, not the possibility that the company’s product could top those offered by rivals. On the date of publication, Todd Shriber did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Novavax Is Inching Closer, But Its Vaccine Better Be Special appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for five of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE (Updates story with year-end closing prices and consensus price targets.) During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors’ enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. That Could Be Bad News for NIO, Li, and XPeng

    Tesla recently posted pricing for its Chinese-made Model Y. It’s a little more affordable than some of the competition. That’s good news for Tesla bulls, but it could be bad news for the rivals.

  • How to Set Up a Backdoor Roth IRA

    Discover how a backdoor Roth IRA works, how to set one up, the rules to follow, and when a backdoor IRA might not be right for you.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Schumer Offers McConnell Stimulus Bargain; Tesla Surges, Apple Falls Again

    The Dow Jones slipped as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to strike a Covid-19 stimulus check bargain with Republican rival Mitch McConnell.

  • Exploding Debt Levels Mean Stocks Can't Go ‘To the Moon’ Forever

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Cecchini, founder and CEO of AlphaOmega Advisors, joins the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the crazy year that was 2020 in markets, and to give his outlook for what’s to come. Topics include efficacy of the Federal Reserve, a boom in retail investor trading and zombie companies.Some highlights of the conversation:“Some of the earnings estimates that I'm seeing, as you said, the consensus is just below $170, are going to require multiples that just don't make a lot of sense to me within the context of the fact that rates can't go any lower. So if we're looking for multiple expansion to continue to drive the rally, I don't think we're going to get that because the Fed’s efficacy is limited, right? It has firepower, no one's saying the Fed doesn't have ammunition. It can print money and it can go buy Treasuries for as long as it would like. But at the end of the day, when you're at zero, the stimulative impact is muted... I think that is one huge piece that people are missing. We're not just back to, you know, this `to the moon’ scenario for earnings. If anything, we're back to a situation where cashflows remain challenge and, by the way, debt levels have exploded.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Semiconductor Stocks To Buy And Watch Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Season

    Finding top semiconductor stocks to buy involves understanding the health of markets that purchase chips for their products. Chip stocks rose in 2020 as the industry emerged from a downturn.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy In 2021 As New Pattern Forms Amid Bullishness On Turnaround?

    GE's turnaround is winning over more believers on Wall Street, and the Boeing 737 Max has returned to service soon. Is GE stock a buy right now?

  • 6 ETFs that Could Be Recession-Proof

    If you’re worried about the stock market correcting, or eventually heading into bear market territory, then you will want to consider the exchange-traded funds (ETF) covered below. They will all give you more downside protection than the vast majority of ETFs throughout the ETF universe.

  • Lidar Is Coming To XPeng as Tesla Holds Out on the Self-Driving Technology

    Chinese electrical vehicle maker XPeng is upping its self-driving game, announcing its first partnership with a Lidar sensor company on Friday.

  • 7 of 2020’s Most Interesting Electric Vehicle SPACs — Good and Bad

    Electric vehicle SPACs have been one of the hottest topics in finance, investing and the stock markets during 2020. SPAC itself is an acronym that means Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It is a type of funding vehicle which has become very prominent in the past few years and specifically for bringing EVs to market in 2020.  SPACs are companies formed for the sole purpose of raising capital through an initial public offering to purchase an existing company. Traditional IPOs require more regulatory oversight and scrutiny making SPACs preferable in some cases.  Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year In 2020 many EV companies have partnered with SPACs in order to go public. Whether these ultimately become profitable or not, they are certainly interesting. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Here are seven worth reading about, many of which I believe have the potential to make investors serious returns. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Electric Vehicle SPACs: Nikola (NKLA) Source: Stephanie L Sanchez / Shutterstock.com Nikola has to be high on the list of most interesting electric vehicle SPACs. Scratch that. It really has to be high on the list of interesting stocks, period. Interesting in the sense that watching a car crash or any other disaster is interesting.  NKLA stock should serve as a cautionary tale to investors whose optimism in all things EV and SPAC peaked in 2020. For those who don’t know, Nikola has become an embattled company due to suspect claims about its technology, and ultimately its business model.  In mid-September things, really began to unravel for Nikola following a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research claiming Nikola had essentially committed fraud. Hindenburg’s accusations listed many material lies made by Nikola CEO Trevor Milton.  The company’s stock tumbled, CEO Milton resigned and consequently GM (NYSE:GM) canceled partnership plans with Nikola to build the Badger Pickup truck. The surface of the saga can only be scratched with the few paragraphs that I have written here. This one is truly an interesting tale of business gone sour. The company was lauded as a rival to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), rose seven-fold from $10 per share to more than $70 following its IPO, and plummeted to below $14 within a few quarters.  Forum Merger III (FIII) Source: Electric Last Mile Solutions media Forum Merger III announced on Dec. 11. that it will merge with Electric Last Mile which will use the proceeds from the SPAC to bring an electric last-mile delivery vehicle to market. This niche is currently dominated by Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) which is connected to SPAC EV Lordstown Motors (see below), but not directly a SPAC EV itself.  Electric Last Mile Solutions has a current pro forma equity value of $1.4 billion on the news of the impending merger. The merger itself will take place sometime in Q1 2021. At that time, ticker ELMS stock will effectively replace FIII stock trading on the Nasdaq.  The company plans to use $379 million of the SPAC funding to launch its Urban Delivery van in the U.S. in Q3 2021.  The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot I believe this is interesting because the timing is opportune for investors. This SPAC has found a firm to partner with in Electric Last Mile Solutions and it is still early so there could be a lot of growth on market sentiment alone. I also find this interesting because the delivery and logistics sector of EVs is going to get hotter as the regular EV market begins to saturate.  CIIG Merger (CIIC) Source: Arrival media CIIG Merger is taking EV delivery van maker Arrival public. In the past 3 months CIIC stock has risen over 200% as SPAC EVs continue to garner lots of attention and investment.  Arrival gives the current combined company a value of $5.4 billion based on projected 2024 revenues of $14.1 billion. The company also states that its enterprise value of $5.4 billion represents 1.4% of the total addressable market. That puts the total market value at $385 billion roughly. It is no wonder companies like Workhorse, Electric Last Mile Solutions and Arrival are clamoring to bring solutions to the market.  The listing of the merged company will occur sometime in Q1 of 2021 when CIIC stock will trade on the Nasdaq under the ARVL stock ticker. The company will produce a bus and a cargo van when operations come online in Q2 2021 with production slated to begin in Q4 2021. Canoo (GOEV) Source: Canoo media Canoo is an EV company which has recently gone public now trading under the GOEV stock ticker. It took on its new ticker on Dec. 22 and to me, what makes this firm interesting is its movement since then.  GOEV stock rose quicker than many other EV SPACs have, and that’s saying something because this particular area of the markets rises very fast. But I can’t help but think this one is trending downward. Frankly, it seems to have followed the pattern that I’ve noticed with SPACs which is that they rise very fast up their IPO date, and then cool.  The company does have an interesting lineup of products which includes its seven-seat Canoo van with a 250-mile range reminiscent of a VW bus, a multi-purpose delivery vehicle (MPDV), and a B2B EV platform.  But the company’s first vehicle (Canoo van) is expected to launch in 2022, with the MPDV thereafter. They’re both built off of a similar platform which seems to be Canoo’s current opportunity in the interim. Most of what will drive Canoo now that the merger has occurred and the SPAC funding has been received is sales.  Grading 10 of 2020's Hottest SPACs in Preparation for the New Year The company needs to make deals. The best way to do that is to aggressively sell its B2B platform to other manufacturers in order to bring in some top line revenue prior to those 2022 launches. Sure, the company has money to operate as a consequence of the SPAC, but that won’t interest investors between now and 2022.  Switchback Energy Acquisition (SBE) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com Investors have watched SPACs seek EV partners in passenger vehicles, delivery vehicles, and Class 8 trucks among others. But SPACs aren’t solely seeking to partner with vehicle makers in the EV space. Some are taking the picks and shovels approach to business. Switchback Energy Acquisition is one such example.  SBE stock will merge with Chargepoint which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under Chargepoint Holdings.  Chargepoint provides charging stations for EVs across the U.S. and Europe. The company’s stations are brand agnostic, meaning that any EV is compatible and can be charged through Chargepoint.  Tesla’s supercharger network was famously opened for use by any EV company that wanted to develop a vehicle compatible therewith. Tesla opened its patents but there was fine print and no established automakers are taking advantage of the offer.  According to an attorney from Duane Morris LLP, the reasons are simple: “Note that a company using Tesla’s patented technology is not only giving up the ability to bring an action against Tesla for patent infringement, but any form of intellectual property infringement. This includes trademark and copyright infringement, as well as trade secret misappropriation. Thus, for example, if Tesla copied a company’s source code line-for-line, that company would be required to forfeit the protection provided by the Pledge in order to enforce its rights.” This makes Chargepoint even more interesting and opens a door of opportunity for the firm to really take advantage. SBE stock has risen quickly but there’s likely to be a good deal of growth left in the equity prior to the merger. The company should rise in line with the growth in U.S. and European EV markets.  XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Source: Shutterstock XL Fleet went public on Dec. 10. The company doesn’t produce EVs. Rather, it retrofits EV solutions to regular work trucks making them hybrid. This is very similar to what Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) does.  The company refers to the process as upfitting, but it essentially hybridizes a normal internal combustion vehicle. The company claims that the process of upfitting hybrid componentry to ice vehicles does not void warranties on the vehicles.  Fleet operators for whom this product will make sense are going to need proof that the technology is going to save them money. That is going to be the challenge for both XL Fleet and Hyliion. XL has three case studies listed in its investor presentation (pg. 16). Hyliion only recently began initial partnering to build such cases. Where Hyliion has eight vehicles being tested, XL Fleet already has case studies with results for 687 vehicles.  The 7 Safest Stocks to Start Off 2021 on the Right Foot XL Fleet is projecting revenues which surpass $1 billion sometime in 2024, and profitability this year. My question for these companies is not if there is a market for their technology. The risk of warranties being voided by retrofitting parts to the drive train seemed to be a significant stumbling block in my thinking. Given that XL Fleet has a wealth of case studies proving that it is possible, it looks feasible.  XL stock should serve as an equity filling the gap between now and full-EV fleet vehicles. That should remain interesting for investors if it continues to sell those solutions.  Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Source: SevenMaps / ShutterStock.com Lordstown Motors represents the next logical evolutionary step beyond XL Fleet. Its Endurance pickup truck is being touted as the world’s first all-electric commercial vehicle. The truck is aimed at fleet operators as the U.S. moves toward greener fleets and vehicles at large. Part of President-elect Joe Biden’s energy strategy is to prioritize electric vehicles. Biden has already stated that he’ll prioritize electrification of government fleets which should clearly benefit Lordstown.  Lordstown is on track to begin deliveries of its Endurance in September 2021. If Biden’s administration can in fact create the right conditions including subsidies for EV trucks, Lordstown may well thrive. I remain on the fence regarding RIDE stock because in my eyes the $52,000 price tag attached to the Endurance may well prove prohibitive despite pre-orders. Nevertheless it is an interesting company.  On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 of 2020âs Most Interesting Electric Vehicle SPACs — Good and Bad appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • NYSE to delist 3 biggest Chinese telecoms to comply with Trump executive order

    The New York Stock Exchange announced late Thursday it has begun delisting proceedings three Chinese telecommunications companies in order to comply with an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting companies affiliated with China's military.

  • Merck Is One of Barron’s Top Stock Picks for the New Year. Here’s Why.

    Merck was slow in developing a Covid-19 vaccine but it has one of the industry’s best overall vaccine franchises, led by Gardasil for cervical cancer.