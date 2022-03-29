'Apex Legends' will get dedicated PS5 and Xbox Series X/S updates today

The long-awaited current-gen versions of Apex Legends are almost here. Respawn Entertainment will release native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the battle royale when the Warriors Collection event goes live today.

All three consoles will support 4K output and full 60Hz gameplay as well as HDR. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are getting higher-resolution shadow maps and larger level-of-detail distances (so you can see objects from further away).

Some features players might have been expecting at the outset will arrive in future patches. Those include support for 120Hz gameplay, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on PS5, as well as audio and visual improvements.

Not having 120 fps capabilities at the jump will be disappointing for many, given the fast pace of Apex Legends matches and the fact the developers have long been discussing that feature as one of their goals for the current-gen versions. Still, after the native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions land, it should be somewhat easier for developers to roll out updates across all platforms, so hopefully it won't be long before 120 fps support is added.

Thanks to Microsoft's Smart Delivery tech, the Xbox Series X/S versions of Apex Legends should automatically download if you have the Xbox One edition installed. PS5 players will need to download their console's version manually from the options menu on the Apex Legends game page or from the PSN store if they don't have the PS4 edition on their system.

Beyond the current-gen versions, there's a lot more for Apex Legends players to check out later today. The 9v9 Control mode, which proved popular when it debuted earlier this year , is back until April 12th. The Caustic Treatment area of King's Canyon is getting some changes so it can act as a Control battleground.

There's a new map called Drop-Off for the 3v3 Arena team deathmatch mode . A collection of 24 limited-time cosmetics will be available during the Warriors Collection event, including skins. Collect them all and you'll unlock a new sword Heirloom item for Crypto.