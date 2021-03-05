U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

'Apex Legends' gets a permanent solo queue

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apex Legends is finally getting an enduring solo mode, if likely not what you were hoping for. Respawn and EA have revealed that they'll not only launch Apex for Switch on March 9th alongside a Chaos Theory Collection Event (more on that later), but introduce a "no fill" solo queue option. Uncheck a box in the lobby and the matchmaking system will send you into battle without adding teammates. Unfortunately, though, you'll still be facing duos or trios — this is more of a new difficulty level than the true everyone-for-themselves experience you might have wanted.

There are caps on it to avoid skewing matches. You can't use this solo queuing in ranked play, and no more than six no-fill players are allowed in any one match.

As for the Chaos Theory event? You'll see the expected slew of themed skins and heirlooms, but there are also some functional changes coming at the same time. A Survival Slot offers a place for "situational utilities," including a new Heat Shield item that temporarily protects you from outside-the-ring damage. The shield is initially launching to help you deal with a Ring Fury "Escalation Takeover" (where pockets of the ring will appear inside the safe area), but it'll be generally useful for reviving downed allies or picking off vulnerable squads.

A Caustic town takeover adds a "mousetrap" that promises gold loot items to those who act quickly.

The updates aren't going to change the fundamental mechanics of the game. However, the solo option at least acknowledges that many people don't want to have teammates, whether they're frequent lone wolves or just aren't feeling particularly social.

  • Valve halts development on 'Artifact,' makes it free for everyone

    Valve is done with Artifact.

  • Razer's smart glasses are like Echo Frames with blue light filtering

    It's officially announcing the Anzu smart glasses today that will filter out blue light and also project audio into your ears without drowning out environmental sound completely.

  • Kia's 2021 Niro hybrids add a few new tech features

    2021 Kia Niro Hybrid and PHEV models will include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • TechX Technologies Signs Letter of Intent with CryptoBuddy

    VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or "the Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B:FF), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to exchange certain information in pursuit of a potential transaction involving the acquisition of all of the outstanding share capital of CryptoBuddy Technologies Inc.

  • Google Chrome update cycles are about to get even shorter

    Starting with Chrome 94, Google will push future milestone releases that add new features every four weeks.

  • ‘Pixie’ Review: In Ireland, They’ve Seen Too Many Tarantino Movies, Too

    Though there have been occasions to wish he didn’t write so much of it, nobody writes dialogue quite like Quentin Tarantino. We know that because so very, very many have tried, fueling a whole subgenre of blatant “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction” imitations that mercifully began subsiding around the turn of the millennium, but still […]

  • HBO Max's 'Made for Love' stars a woman with a surveillance chip in her head

    Come for the trailer's dystopia, stay for Ray Romano's version of 'Crazy in Love.'

  • EA bans a FIFA player for life after racist abuse of ex-footballer Ian Wright

    The teen sent the messages to Wright after losing an Ultimate Team game.

  • 'Coming 2 America' gets an early release on Amazon Prime

    You can watch the 'Coming to America' sequel on Amazon right now, one day early.

  • Sir Nick Faldo suggests Rickie Fowler spends too much time 'shooting commercials'

    Sir Nick Faldo has tried to “motivate” Rickie Fowler into staging a late qualification bid for next month’s Masters by suggesting the struggling American spends too much time "shooting commercials”. Fowler has dropped to 65 in the world and needs either to win or work his way back into the top 50 over the next four weeks. Otherwise, the extremely popular Ryder Cup star is in danger of missing his first Augusta major in 12 years. Faldo inevitably came under fire from some Fowler admirers, but the six-time major winner had every right to attempt to fire up the former world No 4 - who has three major runners-up on his CV and was still in the top 10 as recently as May, 2019 - after his admission in an interview that there are between 25 to 30 corporate days on his schedule each year. Retweeting the Golf Digest article, Faldo tweeted: “Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week!” Cue outrage, with the Englihsman being accused, among other things, of “a cheap shot”. Quite rightly, Faldo - who is perhaps the best known analyst currently operating in the US with his CBS contract - stood his ground, explaining that he was a “fan” of Fowler’s and saying “it’s my weird way of motivating him”, before referring to quotes three years ago, in which former coach Butch Harmon spelt it out in blunt fashion. “We had a big conversation at the end of the year last year, and Rickie didn’t like it,” Harmon told Sky Sports, “I said, ‘You gotta decide are you going to be a Kardashian or are you going to be a golf pro? You’re the king of social media, you’re all over these Snapchhats and all these things’. I wasn’t trying to be mean. I was just trying to give him a comparison he could relate to.’”

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • Samsung's ISOCELL 2.0 could boost the quality of your next phone camera

    Samsung has unveiled ISOCELL 2.0 technology that lets high-resolution phone cameras capture vivid photos.

  • Olympic Games Power Provider Agrees to $3.2 Billion Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Aggreko Plc, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of portable power generators, accepted a 2.3 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) bid from a private equity consortium.TDR Capital and I Squared Capital agreed to buy the business for 880 pence per share in cash, London-listed Aggreko said in a statement. The price represents a 39% premium to Aggreko’s closing price on Feb. 4, the day before their interest was first reported. The stock rose 1.8% to 905 pence shortly after the open of regular trading Friday.Aggreko offers rentals of power, heating and cooling equipment to clients in the energy, refining, construction and events industries. It has provided generators to the Glastonbury Festival, Britain’s marquee music event, as well as the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.Bloomberg News reported Thursday that the private equity firms were nearing a firm offer for Aggreko following weeks of negotiations. Platinum Equity has also made a preliminary approach to Aggreko, though its interest was seen as less likely to translate into a deal, people with knowledge of the matter said.TDR and I Squared’s offer for Aggreko is in-line with expectations and unlikely to see competing bids, Andrew Nussey, a Peel Hunt analyst, wrote in a note. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the summer of this year.Bargain HuntingPrivate equity firms have been hunting for bargains among listed companies in the U.K. Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners teamed up last month on a deal to buy Signature Aviation Plc, an operator of private-jet bases, for $4.7 billion. Allied Universal Security Services LLC, which is backed by Warburg Pincus, has offered to take over British security firm G4S Plc for 3.8 billion pounds.TDR has been particularly active. It completed an acquisition last month of a controlling stake in Walmart’s U.K. grocery arm, Asda Group Ltd., together with Britain’s Issa brothers. In February, it approached Arrow Global Group Plc about a potential takeover bid valuing the London-listed alternative investment group at more than 540 million pounds.Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are advising the private equity consortium. Aggreko is working with Centerview Partners, Citigroup Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander SA are helping arrange debt to fund the transaction.(Updates with shares trading in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. judge knocks nearly $6 million off fine for Exxon Baytown, Texas, pollution

    A federal judge in Houston knocked $5.7 million off the fine Exxon Mobil Corp faces for pollution from its largest U.S. crude oil refinery, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge David Hittner issued the ruling on Tuesday afternoon, imposing a $14.25 million penalty on Exxon for pollution from the Baytown, Texas, refinery and chemical plant complex over eight years. In 2017, Hittner issued a $19.95 million penalty to Exxon, finding it was responsible for the pollution from the Baytown complex between 2005 and 2013 as alleged in a lawsuit initially filed in 2010 under the U.S. Clean Air Act by the Sierra Club and Environment Texas.

  • Virgin Galactic chairman sold off more than $210 million worth of stock as prices plunged

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold off a chunk of his shares this week, and played a part of the plunge in prices.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • Investors may have a ‘buy’ signal, as these big tech stocks have dropped up to 32% in only three weeks

    Now might be "a golden opportunity" to own the "secular tech winners" for the next 12 to 18 months, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle almost half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Read More: Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Is Over in Push for Pricier OilCanada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas watchdog says grid operator made $16-billion error

    A firm hired to monitor Texas' power markets says the region's grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month's energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.