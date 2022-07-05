U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.66
    -8.77 (-8.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    -35.20 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.56 (-2.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    -0.0158 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0148 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8700
    +0.2100 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.44
    +801.57 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.12
    +5.09 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Respawn finally patches an 'Apex Legends' input lag issue on Xbox Series X/S

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players on Xbox Series X/S haven't been too impressed with the game over the last two weeks. Since Respawn Entertainment rolled out a large update on June 22nd, players on those consoles have been complaining about an input lag issue that seemingly made the battle royale very slow to register button presses. Thankfully, the developer may have finally resolved the matter.

"We just pushed a small update to [Apex Legends] to help address issues with input lag on Xbox Series X and S consoles," Respawn wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for your patience here, legends."

It's not clear why the issue only seemed to affect current Xbox consoles, but some folks claimed it made Apex Legends practically unplayable. A Twitch streamer named Reaiming shared a clip of them rapidly pressing the trigger but the game clearly wasn't registering all their inputs.

Members of the community found workarounds to mitigate the problem until Respawn issued a fix, such as rolling back the firmware on certain controllers. Here's hoping today's update resolves the issue so Xbox Series X/S players have a better chance of becoming champions. Failing that, fingers crossed they can at least enjoy the game again.

  • Ubisoft will reveal updated 'Skull and Bones' gameplay this week

    After years of delays, Ubisoft is finally ready to offer a fresh look at Skull and Bones.

  • Suda51’s ‘Lollipop Chainsaw’ is getting a remake

    A new version of the 2012 hack-and-slash cult hit will arrive next year.

  • Halsey pens essay in response to Roe v. Wade reversal: “My abortion saved my life”

    Following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which rescinded the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, Vogue has published a series of essays on the subject. Adding her voice to the chorus of outrage, Halsey shared a reflection on her own experience with the subject.

  • Twitter sues India to challenge government order to block content

    After more than a year of rising tensions over the country’s sweeping 2021 IT law, Twitter is suing India’s government.

  • Amazon's Echo Dot drops to $20 ahead of Prime Day

    The regular Echo smart speaker is $60, down from $100.

  • NASA's CAPSTONE satellite has gone dark

    NASA has lost contact with CAPSTONE, a tiny satellite that left Earth's orbit on July 4th. CAPSTONE is a cubesat weighing just 55 pounds, and it's headed for the Moon as part of NASA's plan to get humans back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

  • Early Prime Day deals knock the Echo Show 5 down to $35

    That's the lowest price to date for the second-gen smart display.

  • Tesla EVs can now scan the road for potholes and adjust the suspension height

    Tesla has introduced a software update that allows its vehicles to scan for potholes, broken pavement and other defects.

  • Ex-TikTok gaming head to launch blockchain games startup as big players keep away

    The former head of short video giant TikTok's gaming unit, Jason Fung, is launching a blockchain gaming startup as one of two co-founders, he told Reuters in an interview, as the buzz around blockchain games grows while sector heavyweights remain wary. The 34-year-old left TikTok last month after two years with the firm, and his exit comes as TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance have been aggressively expanding into the $300 billion dollar global gaming market to take on rival Tencent Holdings, an effort that has yielded mixed results so far. It also reflects ballooning interest among entrepreneurs and investors in blockchain games - a new generation of online games built on blockchains which allow players to trade items in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

  • Rumors of a New Nintendo Switch Console Surface

    Following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, rumors are now circulating about a new...

  • Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Confirmed dates and early offers on consoles, games and more

    The shopping event is fast approaching and this console always sells out fast

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: See When The Stock Market Is Closed This Year

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • Nagel Says ECB Should Be Cautious About Using Crisis Tools

    European Central Bank&nbsp;Governing&nbsp;Council member Joachim Nagel says policy makers should be cautious about deploying tools to contain the borrowing costs of weaker nations. Such measures should only be used "exceptional circumstances and under narrowly defined conditions," according to Nagel. Alex Weber reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • ECB Plans to Block Banks from Giant Windfall as Rates Rise: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is exploring ways to prevent banks from earning windfall profits from the subsidized lending program it launched during the pandemic, once it raises interest rates later this month, according to a report Sunday by the Financial Times. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratos

  • New Zealand business confidence down due to high costs, interest rates

    WELLINGTON -New Zealand's business confidence continued to worsen in the second quarter of this year as companies grappled with increased costs and higher interest rates, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 65% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 40% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

  • Asian shares mixed and oil holds steady ahead of July 4 U.S. holiday

    Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday while U.S. futures fell ahead of the July 4 holiday in the U.S. Last week was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street as investors fret over high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession. The most optimistic scenario, a “Goldilocks outcome,” would bring a slowdown significant enough to cool inflation running at its highest level in four decades but not so strong as to result in a “hard landing,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

  • RBA Raises Interest Rates in Quickest Tightening on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationAustralia’s central bank deliver

  • U.S. factory orders rise more than expected in May

    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6% in May after advancing 0.7% in April. A survey on Friday showed the Institute for Supply Management's national factory activity index contracted for a second straight month, though an "overwhelming majority" of companies indicated they were hiring. That followed moderate consumer spending growth in May along with weak housing starts, building permits and factory production.

  • Treasuries Cut Loss After Reminder of Europe’s Weakening Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors piled into havens, unwinding a decline in Treasuries and driving the dollar to a 20-year high against the euro, after weaker European economic data put the focus back on the risk of recession.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Product