ApeX Pro to Launch on Mainnet With Year-Long Trade-to-Earn Rewards

Singapore, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApeX Pro, a non-custodial decentralized social trading platform built on the multi-chain permissionless trading network ApeX Protocol, will soon be coming to traders on mainnet, Nov. 21, 2022. The decentralized exchange (DEX) is ready to deliver on leverage-supported perpetual contract trades and community-based trading events, starting with a year-long Trade-to-Earn program that tabulates and settles rewards consistently week-on-week for any individual trading on ApeX Pro.

A DEX With the CEX Experience

Powered by StarkWare's Layer 2 scalability engine StarkEx, ApeX Pro is focused on the vision of a decentralized future while working on solutions that solve liquidity, slippage, capital and usability inefficiencies in the current DEX market.

ApeX Pro, available on both desktop and app, has created a level playing field that encompasses the best qualities of a DEX and centralized exchange (CEX) without any trade-offs, ensuring dynamic and robust trading customizations for all:

- Visibility on Orders for Deep Liquidity and Market Depth: Easy visibility with an order book interface coupled with its powerful matching engine, competitive pricing system and deep liquidity so traders can easily create and execute their best orders

- Multi-Chain Support: Traders can pick their preferred EVM-compatible chains to make deposits on and withdrawals from, and the option to proceed with instant withdrawals

- Privacy & Security Guaranteed: With the help of StarkEx, transactions on ApeX Pro are fortified by cryptographic STARK proofs, and scaled on Validium

- Minimal Costs, Bigger Leverage & Optimal Trade Sizes: Zero transaction gas fees, up to 20x leverage on orders and the choice to start trading with smaller capital — all to erase the unnecessary outflow of funds

52-Week Trade-to-Earn Event With Weekly Distribution

With the official mainnet launch, ApeX Pro unveils its Trade-to-Earn program for the first time, where any individual can trade the decentralized perpetual swaps market to earn additional rewards, distributed weekly.

This recurring weekly event kicks off on Nov. 21, 2022, and sees the introduction of ApeX Pro's native reward token, $BANA, that was designed to drive enhanced liquidity for ApeX Protocol's main governance token $APEX in a dual-token system.

$BANA is minted with a fixed supply of 25,000,000 $APEX and awarded to any trader on ApeX Pro as long as they make a trade in any week during the event period. At the closing of a Trade-to-Earn epoch (measured weekly), $BANA rewards are calculated based on a combination of trading fees, open interests and the $BANA-USDC LP Token balance available within that week.

Tangible Trader Benefits

Traders can expect to receive their $BANA earnings after the round closes, and choose to:

- Instantly swap $BANA for USDC

- Add liquidity to the $BANA-USDC liquidity pool in exchange for LP Tokens that will multiply a trader's owned $BANA

- Accumulate their $BANA holdings until the Trade-to-Earn program finishes at the end of 52 weeks and redeem $APEX for $BANA — $APEX is available for trading on exchanges such as Bybit and Uniswap

With Trade-to-Earn, ApeX Pro aims to ensure constant and balanced liquidity for both $BANA and $APEX holders, while keeping $BANA free from significant fluctuations in value with not only the Swap and Redeem features, but also a Buy & Burn Pool (BBP).

The BBP will engage in regular buybacks of $BANA via Time-Weighted Automatic Market Maker (TWAMM) swaps to guarantee minimal slippage, while also burning the $BANA that is swapped by default. This cost-efficient model has been put in place to maximize trader earnings at every turn while Trade-to-Earn is live.

Sprinting Towards Web3 Social Trading

ApeX Pro is on a mission to make all crypto trades decentralized and social, because trades that are made together are better. Social trading underpinned by the launch of a new Soulbound Token (SBT), ApeSoul, and copy trading are set for release in Q1 2023.

In the meantime, ApeX Pro traders can look forward to the newly launched Affiliate Program, along with the much-awaited upcoming Revenue Sharing and Referral programs.

About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | Blog

Media Contact

ApeX

flamie.chen

0xpak@apex.exchange

https://apex.exchange/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

