U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.75
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,478.00
    -67.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,448.50
    -30.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.40
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9893
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9280
    -0.0920 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,266.90
    -184.14 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.62
    -1.74 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,201.30
    +226.40 (+0.84%)
     

Apex Space takes on satellite bus 'bottleneck' with seed round led by a16z

Aria Alamalhodaei
·4 min read

Apex Space, a startup that aims to transform satellite bus manufacturing, emerged from stealth Monday with a $7.5 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

The Los Angeles-based company has set its sights on the satellite bus — the part of the spacecraft that hosts the payload — which it says is the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry. Apex’s two co-founders, Ian Cinnamon and Maximilian Benassi, said in a blog post that they independently observed core changes to the industry that convinced them that a new satellite bus manufacturing solution was needed.

Cinnamon, a technology startup founder whose company, Synapse Technology, was acquired by Palantir in 2020, said he saw payload customers being “held back” by the long and costly process associated with building custom satellite buses. Benassi, an engineer whose career includes a six-year tenure at SpaceX and nearly a year-and-a-half at Astra, observed changes to launch economics that make mass manufacturing — rather than the bespoke engineering process that's characterized satellite buses thus far — more sensible.

“Given this transformative change, we must begin to think about spacecraft differently and adapt to the new market conditions,” the pair said. “We cannot just build spacecraft. We must manufacture them at scale.”

This approach, which Cinnamon described in an interview with TechCrunch as scalable and product-led, is a major departure from traditional satellite bus manufacturing. Apex aims to deliver satellite busses to customers in a matter of months, rather than the status quo timescale of a few years.

Apex will come to the market with a small satellite bus called Aries, which will be capable of carrying payloads up to 94 kilograms. That platform will be suitable for missions to low Earth orbit; the startup says on its website that future products will be compatible with other missions, such as those to geosynchronous orbit. Apex also offers add-ons like insurance and flight booking. Cinnamon said the company plans on delivering the first Aries platform in 2023, followed by 5 in 2024, and continue to scale from there.

While the two co-founders praised the likes of Astra and Rocket Lab for transforming the launch sector, these companies are also competitors, each designing satellite buses as part of a full-stop-shop solution for customers. Other major players in the satellite bus manufacturing space are Terran Orbital, which announced plans last year to build a 660,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility in Florida, and York Space Systems, which landed a $1.12 billion valuation after selling a majority stake to Firefly Aerospace’s owner AE Industrial Partners. But Cinnamon said Apex is differentiating itself from these players in a few different ways: the first is that the startup's "bread and butter" will be commercial customers, rather than government customers. He added that the company is aiming to manufacture on a scale of a matter of months to keep up with demand from the commercial sector.

The call for large-scale manufacturing clearly found resonance at Andreessen Horowitz, which launched a new fund at the beginning of this year called “American Dynamism,” led by general partner Katherine Boyle. The fund aims to invest in companies that bolster the nation’s interest and solve problems in industries like supply chain, aerospace and manufacturing (amongst others). As Boyle argued in her sweeping investment thesis, “the only immediate way to kickstart American renewal is through startups building for critical problems.” To the Apex co-founders, solving the satellite bus manufacturing problem isn't just critical to the space industry today. It's also key to making humans a multiplanetary species in the future.

"If we really think about that future, do we think that all of the other spacecraft that are out there, that are moving around goods and services, that are doing imaging of Mars and the Moon, that are providing communication services, etcetera, are all of those spacecraft truly going to be built by hand as custom one-offs like they are today? Or are they actually going to be manufactured at scale? And I believe that in order to enable that future, they have to be manufactured at scale, and we want to be the first company out there to truly scale up manufacturing of these vehicles."

In addition to a6z, the round also saw participation from XYZ Venture Capital, J2 Ventures, Lux Capital and Village Global. The number one priority for the new funding is hiring, Cinnamon said, and the company is looking for people from new space, traditional aerospace, and outside the space sector entirely. The company will also use the raise to continue developing the Aries platform, including ordering components and beginning to assemble the manufacturing line.

Recommended Stories

  • The past year for Ansell (ASX:ANN) investors has not been profitable

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

    Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester.

  • China's XPeng moves closer to launching a robotaxi network

    The company's latest G9 SUV became China's first mass-produced commercial vehicle to pass a government-led autonomous driving closed-field test, the company said Monday at its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day. When XPeng unveiled the G9 in September, the company said it would come equipped with XPeng's new advanced driver assist system (ADAS), the XNGP, which combines XPeng's Highway Navigated Guided Pilot (NGP) and City NGP to automate certain driving functions in both highway and urban driving scenarios. Now, XPeng says the XNGP is good enough to lay the groundwork for a robotaxi network, and the G9 can help that network scale, according to XPeng's vice president of autonomous driving, Dr. Xinzhou Wu.

  • Toshiba Valued at $16 Billion by JIP In Takeover Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering a takeover of Toshiba Corp. at a valuation of about 2.4 trillion yen ($16.1 billion) in what could be Asia’s biggest buyout this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runw

  • Launch House splits with law firm conducting its harassment investigation

    It’s been a little over a month since Launch House, a buzzy venture-backed founder’s club backed by the likes of Andreessen Horowitz and Day One Ventures, publicly faced numerous allegations of harassment and assault. In response to the allegations first surfaced by the news publication Vox, the startup claimed that it would undergo an independent, third-party investigation. While it’s not a violation to have the same law firm handle two somewhat connected legal matters — one on behalf of Launch House for defamation and one to look into the allegations raised by victims — it is an optical challenge.

  • Russia will bring dubious ‘dirty bomb’ warning to UN Security Council: report

    The Russian ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) said on Monday that the country will consider a “dirty bomb” attack by Ukraine as “an act of nuclear terrorism.” Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the organization’s Security Council asking that the U.N. do as much as possible to “prevent…

  • Surprise! Elon Musk Postpones a Big Event

    Elon Musk is notorious for not sticking to his schedule. The list of promises kept but with great delay by the billionaire entrepreneur is long. It includes all vehicles produced by Tesla. They are often announced with great fanfare, but never available per the timeline given by Musk.

  • Researchers Find Possible Replacement for Rare Earth in Magnets

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists may have discovered a method for making magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the rare-earth metals that are almost exclusively produced in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia a

  • After Fallout With Russia, SpaceX Rival Launches 36 Satellites Aboard India's Big Rocket

    British company OneWeb has resumed its plans of building an internet constellation in low Earth orbit despite suffering a frustrating setback earlier this year.

  • Indian rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites

    The London satellite internet firm, part owned by the UK government, resumes its network roll-out.

  • Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half

    Cutting-edge technology like A.I. has the potential to help the age-old practice of fish-farming become more environmentally friendly.

  • Biotech Co-Founder, Facing Murder-for-Hire Charges, Accused of Fabricating Data

    Enochian BioSciences has sued Serhat Gumrukcu for contractual fraud, alleging that it paid him and his husband $25 million based on scientific data that Mr. Gumrukcu altered and fabricated.

  • UK’s oldest human DNA reveals post-Ice Age Britain was split into two tribes

    Modern Britain may feel hopelessly divided, but at the end of the Ice Age, the country was also split into two tribes, each with alarmingly different tastes.

  • NASA Starts Scientific Team Dedicated to Investigating UFO Sightings

    NASA has announced a new scientific team dedicated to investigating UFO sightings. Comprised of 16...

  • Listen to the eerie sounds of a solar storm hitting the Earth's magnetic field

    Scientists converted data from the ESA's three Swarm satellites into ethereal audio.

  • New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health

    As much of the world's earth has been degraded, efforts are being made to improve matters.

  • Huawei Investigation Was Targeted by Chinese Spies, US Alleges

    (Bloomberg) -- The US unsealed charges claiming two Chinese intelligence officers tried to obstruct a criminal investigation of Huawei Technologies Co., and alleged others were working on behalf of a “foreign power” to try procure technology and recruit spies.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runwa

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Apple, Amazon, Chipotle, GM, Visa, Intel, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Exxon Mobil, Intel, Visa, GM, and more .

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.