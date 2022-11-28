U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES NEW BENEFITS FOR TRADERS

·2 min read

REVOLUTIONARY ONLINE TRADING FUNDING PLATFORM WILL ALSO EXTEND BLACK FRIDAY SALE FOR NEW TRADING ACCOUNTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding company offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today new benefits to their trading funding platform including:

  • The ability to keep the first 25k per account based on the payout schedule, then 90/10 split after that

  • Only trade evaluation accounts for seven days instead of ten to qualify for a PA account

  • Receive 100 percent of the first $25k paid out, per account

  • Traders can now get paid twice a month

  • New benefits apply to existing accounts

  • Full list of new benefits can be found here

This year alone, Apex Trader Funding has surpassed just over $4,000,000 in payouts to traders, more than any other trader funding company.

The new benefits offered coincide with Apex Trader Funding's Black Friday sale, where new trading accounts will receive 80 percent off the first month and recurring months. The sale, which started last Monday, November 21, will now extend until Friday, December 2. This year alone, Apex Trader Funding has surpassed just over $4,000,000 in payments to traders, more than any other trader funding company.

"The success of our trader funding platform is due in no smart part to the sense of confidence and flexibility people receive when joining," said Darrell Martin, Founder and CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "The new benefits we announce today only strengthen our commitment to offer the best model possible to beginning or veteran traders."

Apex Trader Funding aims to help traders by supplying a better trader funding model with few restrictions. For example, Apex Trader Funding offers trading 23 hours a day, during holidays, news, and other events that other prop trading firms have traditionally prevented traders from executing during times of high volatility in the market.

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 25,000 members in 150 countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apex-trader-funding-announces-new-benefits-for-traders-301688137.html

SOURCE Apex Trader Funding

