APG and OMERS Infrastructure to Acquire Groendus

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investment marks first infrastructure investment for OMERS in the Netherlands



APG expands further its portfolio in line with its strategy to support innovative solutions for the energy transition on behalf of ABP

APG and OMERS, as active investors, plan to support Groendus’ ambitious energy transition growth plans



(May 18, 2022) – APG and OMERS Infrastructure have today announced the signing of an agreement to jointly acquire Groendus from NPM Capital. Groendus is an energy transition platform in the Netherlands that was established in 2021 through the merger of six companies in the rooftop solar, metering and energy services spaces. APG’s investment is done on behalf of its pension fund client ABP. APG is the largest pension provider in the Netherlands; OMERS Infrastructure is investing on behalf of OMERS, one of the largest pension plans in Canada.

Groendus develops, builds and operates energy assets as well as provides a wide portfolio of ancillary services for its customers. With its team of over 130 people in the Netherlands, Groendus has so far worked with more than 4,000 companies, municipalities and institutions, and has installed more than 170 MWp of solar capacity and over 12,000 meters to date. Groendus is committed to grow its portfolio of 300 solar projects, and also expects to provide customers with an increasing suite of energy transition solutions, such as EV charging and battery storage.

Alastair Hall, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe, OMERS Infrastructure, says: “We’re thrilled to be announcing today our first investment in European renewables. In Groendus, we see an excellent opportunity for OMERS to invest into an energy transition growth platform with a clear mission to enable its commercial, industrial and public customers to decarbonize. Alongside APG, we look forward to working with Groendus’ experienced leadership team and playing an active role in helping the company continue to grow and deliver on its purpose to enable 100% clean energy for every organization and institution in the Netherlands.”

APG is one of the most active global infrastructure investors and is looking into supporting companies that focus on renewable energy assets and innovative solutions for the energy transition. Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, Head of Global Infrastructure Investment Strategy at APG, says: “APG is excited to announce the investment in Groendus, which is a rare opportunity in the accelerating Dutch energy transition space and fits the core of our strategy. As a pension investor, we are continuously looking for attractive, long-term, responsible investments. Not only do we expect solid returns, it also contributes to APG’s ambition to support the development and scale up of technology enabling a rapid energy transition in the Netherlands as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We are grateful to NPM for establishing the Groendus platform which serves as a foundation of future growth and look forward to working together with OMERS Infrastructure in the years to come to support Groendus in its mission and ensure a long-term, stable and sustainable investment return for our pension fund client APB and its participants.”

René Raaijmakers, CEO Groendus, says: “There is an urgent need to transform the traditional energy supply into a sustainable, clean energy system. Jointly with our customers, Groendus makes a major contribution through its renewable energy assets, insights by smart metering data and with our unique peer-to-peer sustainable energy trading platform. We build on the support and strong financial backing of our shareholders. We are grateful for the huge impact NPM Capital has made during the initial years bringing together six companies into the Groendus platform. We are proud for the trust given to our team by OMERS Infrastructure and APG, allowing Groendus to accelerate its efforts to continue building the energy transition service portfolio for our customers.”

Following close of the transaction, Groendus will become OMERS Infrastructure’s fifth global investment in renewable power, alongside Azure Power (India), FRV Australia, Leeward Renewable Energy (USA) and Navisun (USA). For APG, the investment builds on its already substantial global energy transition portfolio following its previous investments in renewable energy assets like Merkur (Germany) and Vasa Vind (Sweden).

APG and OMERS Infrastructure were advised by Voltiq, Rothschild, Latham & Watkins, Loyens & Loeff, Strategy&, Arcadis and EY. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About OMERS Infrastructure

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, a defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and third-party investors through its Strategic Partnership Program. OMERS Infrastructure currently has approximately C$32 billion in assets under management and over 30 investments, principally in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and across sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS Infrastructure has employees in Toronto, New York, the U.K., Continental Europe (including Amsterdam, NL), Asia and Australia. More information: www.omersinfrastructure.com.

About APG

As the largest pension provider in the Netherlands APG looks after the pensions of 4.8 million participants. APG provides executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. We work for pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning, housing associations, sheltered employment organizations, medical specialists, and architects. APG manages approximately €606 billion (March 2022) in pension assets. With approximately 3,000 employees we work from Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

www.apg.nl




