U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.07
    +9.61 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,766.72
    -95.58 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,217.08
    +100.92 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.93
    +14.34 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.59
    +1.59 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0065 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8740
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,964.73
    +188.72 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.51
    +21.93 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

APhA Congratulates New HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, executive vice president and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), on the confirmation of Xavier Becerra as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS):

American Pharmacists Association logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Pharmacists Association)
American Pharmacists Association logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Pharmacists Association)

APhA looks forward to working with Secretary Becerra to unleash the full potential of pharmacists' contributions.

"On behalf of our nation's pharmacists, APhA congratulates new HHS Secretary Becerra. Pharmacists stand ready to work with the Secretary, HHS, and the Biden administration to address the critical health care issues facing our nation.

"From making permanent temporary federal authorities that allow frontline pharmacists to fully use their training to meet the administration's COVID-19 testing and vaccination goals, to combating the systemic health disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, addressing pharmaceutical benefit manager (PBM) abuses, and finally recognizing pharmacists as the health care providers they are under Medicare Part B, America's pharmacists are here to serve with you.

"Together with our members, APhA looks forward to working with HHS Secretary Becerra to unleash the full potential of pharmacists' contributions to help defeat COVID-19 and future public health crises and to significantly increase patient access and care."

About the American Pharmacists Association
The American Pharmacists Association is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States advancing the entire pharmacy profession. Our expert staff, and strong volunteer leadership, including many experienced pharmacists, allow us to deliver vital leadership to help pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians find success and satisfaction in their work, while advocating for changes that benefit them, their patients and their communities. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apha-congratulates-new-hhs-secretary-xavier-becerra-301251225.html

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop’s 2,460% Roller Coaster Rumbles to Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wild, speculative ride known as GameStop Corp., traders are about to get a real-world dose of data when the video-game retailer reports earnings next week. Whether the results justify the company’s $14 billion market value is another issue entirely.While shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company have given back a huge chunk of this year’s 2,460% gain after hitting a record intraday high of $483 in late January, they’re still up better than 900%, closing Thursday at $201.75. Skeptics are warning amateur investors who piled into the stock that this remnant of their euphoria could still come crashing down.“The current valuation far exceeds our high fundamental expectations and projected multiyear benefits from the transformation,” wrote Telsey’s Joseph Feldman, one of the stock’s bearish analysts. “The company has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital.”GameStop gave back as much as 9.5% during Friday morning trading. volatile swings have been triggered by the frenzy of Reddit-fueled retail traders and optimism surrounding a shake-up led by Chewy Inc. co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen. With the first quarterly update of the year set for March 23, the options market indicates that investors should expect a wild session, with an implied one-day move of roughly 24%. At Thursday’s prices, that could mean a range of about $97 a share.GameStop’s market value soared to $33.7 billion, making it briefly the largest company in the Russell 2000, before tumbling to $2.68 billion and then recovering as a new wave of investors rushed in.A short squeeze may have fueled January’s rally, with bets against 140% of the shares available for trading. Since then, short interest as a percentage of the float has plummeted to 14%.Some of Wall Street’s marquee names came out on top, with Bill Gross, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. better known for bonds, saying he made $10 million betting against the company.GameStop has been shunned by Wall Street for the better part of the past four years and remains unloved by analysts. None of the seven firms that follow the retailer recommends it, with four advising investors to hold the stock and three rating it at sell. The average analyst price target of $15.08 as of Thursday implies a 93% drop over the next 12 months.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter warned clients to stay away, with GameStop’s value “completely disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.”While retail bulls have continued to take to platforms like Reddit and Twitter to brag about their diamond hands, history shows investors should brace for a bumpy ride next week. The stock has slumped more than 10% on the day following its earnings report over the past 10 quarters.The absence of any actual profit to report may have played a role. On a GAAP basis, GameStop posted losses in eight of those periods, with cumulative losses now topping $1.4 billion.What’s more, the stock fell in nine of those 10 sessions, with drops as large as 36% -- and that was without this year’s sky-high hopes.(Updates with Friday trading in the fourth paragraph, Wedbush comment in the ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook lifts S&P 500 and Nasdaq as Treasury yields pause

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Friday, lifted by Facebook and energy shares as U.S. Treasury yields took a break from a recent surge. However, the Nasdaq is still about 6% below its Feb. 12 all-time closing high as technology and high-growth stocks have lost favor in recent months, with their valuations looking less attractive as Treasury yields rise.

  • BOJ fine-tunes massive stimulus in long drive to boost prices

    The Bank of Japan slightly loosened its grip on long-term interest rates on Friday and laid the groundwork to taper its huge asset purchases, as part of steps to make its stimulus sustainable enough to weather a prolonged battle to fire up inflation. In a review of its policy tools announced after a two-day meeting, the BOJ said it would allow long-term interest rates to move up and down by 0.25% around its 0% target, instead of by the current implicit band of 0.2%. To give itself more room to wind down its massive stimulus, the central bank also removed an explicit guidance to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) at an annual pace of roughly 6 trillion yen ($55.21 billion).

  • Fed easy monetary policy means it's time for active management: Mohamed El-Erian

    Despite the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep policy on hold, Treasury yields are rising, throwing risk assets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian says that means it's time for active management.

  • Exclusive: Foxconn and Vietnam's VinFast explore partnership, talks focus on batteries, EV parts

    Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup said on Friday its car unit was in early stage talks with Taiwan's Foxconn about working together and that any partnership formed would focus on developing batteries and electric car parts. Foxconn has proposed acquiring EV production lines owned by the unit VinFast, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. But VinFast prefers a partnership as it is keen to brand itself as an eco-friendly automaker and wants to retain its EV business, one of the sources said.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Oil’s Plunge Was Sign of a Market That Got Too Bullish, Too Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- For those who had been tracking oil’s technical indicators this month, the message was clear: Crude prices had risen too quickly.OPEC+’s decision to rein in production earlier this month, hedge funds piling into the most bullish positions in over a year and an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil complex all worked to propel Brent crude past $70 a barrel for the first time in more than a year. Prices rose well above the upper Bollinger band that signaled a pullback was all but inevitable. Meanwhile, fuel refiners along the U.S. Gulf Coast were struggling to recover from a deep freeze last month and the pace of oil exports had slowed, weighing on near-term demand.And so on Thursday, oil’s 30%-plus rally this year came crashing down. West Texas Intermediate crude futures plunged as much as 9.9%. A strengthening dollar and news of efforts to roll out vaccinations stalling in some parts of the world further weighed on the market, as did the usual unwinding of long positions amid big price drops.But virtually nobody is saying the rally is over for good.As Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG, put it: “Some setback” was bound to happen on the road to a longer-term recovery. But “with OPEC and its allies pursuing a cautious approach on production, the oil market should be undersupplied and oil prices will recover again,” he said.Among the most notable shifts in the oil market this year has been a move of the oil futures curve further into a bullish pattern known as backwardation. That’s still holding up.Backwardation is a key indication that demand is strengthening and supplies are tightening, causing contracts for the nearest deliveries to trade at a premium to later ones: Buyers want the crude as soon as possible and are willing to pay for that. But that pattern could shift, too, if the selloff takes hold in the coming days. It has already weakened somewhat and in some parts of the curve it has flipped to the opposite.“The backwardation curve is just not as steep as it was,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member of the global macro program at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC.Commodities across the board slumped on Thursday along with stocks and bonds as markets were also gripped by fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve risks letting inflation accelerate.“This has been driven by a risk-off move, and crude oil is unfortunately taking it on the chin,” Zahir said. “Going long energy has been the reopening trade since January 1 this year. Now, you’re looking at the standpoint of having all these profits, and taking it all back.”Crude-processing rates in the U.S. Gulf are stuck at about 80% of levels seen before the winter storm hit the region, with refiners not rushing to ramp up production with bigger-than-usual stockpiles to fall back on.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renault sees its electric, hybrid car sales doubling in 2021: sources

    France's Renault expects its sales of electric and hybrid cars to more than double to 350,000 in 2021, two sources close to the company said, as automakers battle to get ahead in cleaner driving. Amid tougher emissions regulations, car companies are switching to battery-powered vehicles, a market dominated by U.S. specialist Tesla and Germany's Volkswagen, which is ramping up production and investments. Renault's working hypothesis for 2021, bar hiccups due to a shortage of components such as semi-conductor chips, is for sales of electrified vehicles to reach 350,000, the two sources with knowledge of its internal estimates said.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • 10-year Treasury approaches 1.75% as Fed phases out relief on bank capital requirements

    After days of fevered speculation, the Federal Reserve did not extend relief on bank capital rules on Friday, sending long-term bond yields higher.

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.The logic behind a potential IPO remains compelling, Meschke told reporters in a separate briefing Friday. Selling shares in Porsche won’t jeopardize VW’s plans to leverage cost synergies within the group, he said.Rimac CooperationMeschke said he sees “a certain likelihood” for VW’s Bugatti brand to cooperate with Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric hyper-car maker in which Porsche holds a 24% stake.A tie-up would give Rimac access to Bugatti’s brand, customers and dealership network, while the boutique French outfit would gain a path toward electrification, he said.Porsche is also expanding its lineup of battery-powered cars as it targets half of its sales to be electrified by 2025.The company expects to sell more than 30,000 units of its fully electric Taycan sports car this year after adding the more spacious Cross Turismo version. Porsche shipped about 20,000 Taycan models in 2020.(Updates with CFO comments starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • At a Hotel in Caracas, Oil Executives Weigh a Return to Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a chic lounge, oil lobbyists and executives rub shoulders as Spanish, French and Italian can be heard in the halls. This isn’t the ZaZa boutique hotel in Houston, where global energy top brass like to stay. It’s the Cayena Hotel in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.Drawn by promises of privatization and more autonomy to tap the world’s biggest crude reserves, they’re meeting with the Nicolas Maduro regime and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA to best position themselves when doing business there is possible again. Bigger producers like Chevron Corp., France’s Total SE and Italy’s Eni SpA would probably wait until U.S. sanctions are lifted, but smaller players might get started whenever new rules opening up the industry for private enterprise take effect.“I want to tell investors from the U.S. and around the world that Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment,” Maduro said in a recent televised address.It’s a make-or-break moment for an impoverished nation that’s running out of fuel to haul food and cash to pay for imports of basic necessities. Whether Maduro will succeed in luring some investment is still unclear. But one thing is certain: Oil companies have never had such leverage with him to negotiate a piece of the country’s more than 300 billion barrels of crude.“There is some easy potential to increase production if sanctions enforcement declines,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan-American lecturer in energy economics at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and an expert on Venezuela’s oil industry. “After that, you need significant investments.”The successor of the late Hugo Chavez, who infamously seized assets from Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, is promising to pass a law that will officially end an oil monopoly in the hands of PDVSA, as the country’s ruined oil cash cow is known.Executives representing oil companies are holding meetings to discuss what the terms would be under the new legislation, according to people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to comment on them in public.Chevron, for one, is even getting in touch with contractors to assess how fast they could help the San Ramon, California-based company restart operations in the South American nation, one person said.“Chevron will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in relation to the activities that it is authorized to undertake in Venezuela,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We remain committed to the integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, and the company’s social and humanitarian programs during these challenging times.”Total didn’t return requests for comment, as didn’t Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA. Eni said none of its executives visited Caracas.Maduro’s government says his new energy law alone will allow oil companies to get back in business as they assume control of Venezuelan assets. That’s because the U.S. only bans doing business with PDVSA, the regime and those who help it. Oil ventures run by independent oil companies, in theory, wouldn’t be barred from developing crude reserves in the country.Major oil companies would probably wait for sanctions to be lifted regardless, but others could jump in as soon as they can claim they’re operating independently from PDVSA and Maduro’s regime, and therefore not subject to sanctions.There are people close to the government “eager to get some oil fields; I would expect there to be some privatizations,” Monaldi said. “They will try to invest in the wells that are the easiest to connect.”Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan-born shipping magnate, is among less-known entrepreneurs who have sought to do business with PDVSA in the past despite sanctions. Ruperti didn’t reply to requests for comment on potential investments under the proposed new rules.Restoring Venezuela’s oil industry back to its former glory would likely take tens of billions of dollars, and that might never happen, but any business activity would help the country.Once a prosperous OPEC-founding member that produced more than 3 million barrels a day of crude, the nation is now pumping less than half a million.Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami recently vowed to boost production to 1.5 million this year, and that would be difficult to achieve without help. Monaldi estimates more than $100 billion and a decade of work would be required to get output past 2 million barrels a day.“This means you need a ton of private investment,” he said.An increase in oil output would not only buoy the economy but also raise capital to ultimately pay off creditors holding roughly $60 billion of defaulted obligations.So, executives from the oil industry and capital markets have also been pleading their case to officials in Washington, people familiar with those discussions said. Their message: If others are going to play ball, let’s get in on the action, too.“The big question is if the oil companies have enough political clout for an easing in sanctions,” said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota-based director at Control Risks, an international consulting firm. “They are interested in the flexibility that Maduro is offering.”The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces the sanctions, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.With bigger issues to tackle, from the coronavirus to tension with Russia and trade with China, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t yet made a significant pivot from President Donald Trump’s strategy on Venezuela. The U.S. government officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until there’s a free and fair election.If the new U.S. government at least moves to let companies resume swaps of diesel for Venezuelan crude, that would help the country avert collapse. The fuel is needed for trucks to take imported food, medicines and other products from ports to cities, as well as to haul goods from farms and factories.``The onus is on the U.S. to decide if sanctions make sense going forward,'' Gallegos said.Without investments in the country’s crumbling energy infrastructure, though, that would be just a stopgap solution.(Adds comment from analyst in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • Don't make this mistake with your new $1,400 stimulus check

    Be wise when investing your stimulus checks, cautions these financial experts.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • China is refining more oil than the US for the first time

    China incentivizes oil refineries to ramp up when the oil price is low, largely to support the domestic plastics industry.