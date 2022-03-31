U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.50
    +8.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,688.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.00
    +33.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.70
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    -13.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9690
    +0.2810 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,674.78
    -1,470.44 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.39
    -34.87 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,497.34
    -324.09 (-1.16%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Aphelion Aerospace, Inc./

·3 min read

In the news release, Aphelion Aerospace secures investment from The Mercury Group and Founder Advisors, issued 31-Mar-2022 by Aphelion Aerospace, Inc. over PR Newswire, the wrong version of the release was incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Aphelion Aerospace secures investment from The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphelion Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado is establishing itself as a one-stop-shop for low-cost small satellite integration and on-demand launch operations from practically anywhere around the world. Aphelion announced today that it has received significant investment from strategic investors including The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio. These investments are part of Aphelion's Seed round which the company is running in parallel with their equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.

Aphelion Aerospace announce investment from The Mercury Group of North Carolina and Founder Advisors of Colorado.

Aphelion CEO Miguel Ayala and CTO Matthew Travis indicate that these investments will help them continue pushing forward with the development of their suborbital launch vehicle technology demonstrator. They plan to conduct low-altitude suborbital demonstration launches by the end of the year to prove out their green non-toxic, non-cryogenic propulsion technology in flight.

Based on the caliber and background of their board advisors and investors, it is clear that the Aphelion team is positioning to become a strong player in the space industry. Last year, Aphelion announced that Edward Mango, former Program Manager of the NASA Commercial Crew Transportation Program had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Mango is one of the key NASA leaders behind the success of SpaceX. Aphelion also announced that Kevin Rice, former Director of Business Management at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Rice practically wrote the book on business management for NASA. In addition, Aphelion announced that Geoff Brim, former VP of Product Management at Deutsche Telekom had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Brim evangelized digital transformation, data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics at Deutsche Telekom.

Now come Aphelion's visionary investors. Ben West of The Mercury Group is a US Air Force veteran. Before his years in finance, Ben was an F117A and F16 Crew Chief. He is well aware that military fighter jets use hydrazine in their emergency power units. He knows very well that hydrazine is extremely toxic and thus costly and slow to deal with. He is also aware that other uses of hydrazine include spacecraft propulsion. Hearing that Aphelion had developed a propulsion technology that could essentially replace anything hydrazine powered was music to his ears. Ben feels excited to back Aphelion with investment and plans to continue supporting Aphelion along its journey to bring this new technology to market.

Steven Williams, of Founder Advisors advises Aphelion on market strategy. Along with Steven, the Founder Advisors team provides corporate and business strategy advisory to Aphelion. They are composed of accomplished aerospace and tech entrepreneurs and executives like Steven. Some have spent years in launch vehicle development at companies such as Lockheed Martin. These guys truly understand and value the business model that Aphelion is structuring for bundled small satellite integration and launch services.

James Graham, CEO of Richtr Financial Studio, is an ardent supporter of Aphelion's possibilities. Richtr Financial Studio supports Aphelion with financial and accounting services. They are a powerhouse for startups that are poised for exponential growth.

For more information about Aphelion Aerospace, please visit: https://aphelionaerospace.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphelion-aerospace-secures-investment-from-the-mercury-group-and-founder-advisors-301515204.html

SOURCE Aphelion Aerospace, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh