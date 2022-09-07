U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Apheresis Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 915.84 million with 41% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Apheresis Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating CAGR of 6.3%. Technavio categorizes the global apheresis devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the apheresis devices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Apheresis devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Apheresis devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Apheresis Devices Market Dynamics

  • Technological advances to Emerge as Key Market Trend: The procurement and maintenance of medical equipment account for a significant part of a healthcare organization's operational expenses. The growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative devices are mainly used by healthcare professionals for the apheresis process to obtain high-quality blood components. Vendors are focusing on the development of unique technical features that enhance the comfort of patients as well as healthcare professionals.

  • High costs associated with apheresis devices and procedures to limit market growth: The cost of the apheresis procedure varies depending on the type of blood components that need to be extracted and transfused and the type of devices used during the process. The average cost of devices used for apheresis generally ranges between $45,000 and $60,000 per machine, and the average cost of consumables used for the process ranges between $1,000 and $3,000. Healthcare professionals perform a wide variety of apheresis procedures such as plasmapheresis, cytapheresis, lipid apheresis, LDL apheresis, and photopheresis. The average cost of plasmapheresis ranges between $1,500 and $2,500 per procedure. The high cost of surgical procedures, the need for maintenance of apheresis devices, and the cost of the apheresis procedure may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Request a FREE Sample Report for Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

Apheresis Devices Market Segmentation Insights

  • Product

  • Geography

Download Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities in this PDF Sample

Apheresis Devices Market Vendor Analysis

The apheresis devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. This statistical study of the apheresis devices market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The apheresis devices market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Medica SpA

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • B. Braun SE

  • BioIVT LLC

  • Cerus Corp.

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • Demophorius Ltd

  • Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

  • Haemonetics Corp.

  • Haier Biomedical

  • Infomed SA

  • Kaneka Medix Corp.

  • Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

  • Lmb Technologie GmbH

  • Mallinckrodt Plc

  • Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • OTSUKA ELECTRONICS CO. LTD

  • Sichuan Nigale Biomedical Co. Ltd

  • Terumo Corp.

Want to know more vendor-specific insights and opportunities, Request a FREE Sample

The report also covers the following areas:

Apheresis Devices Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist apheresis devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the apheresis devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the apheresis devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of apheresis devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Femoral Head Prostheses Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Apheresis Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 915.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Medica SpA, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, BioIVT LLC, Cerus Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Demophorius Ltd, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corp., Haier Biomedical, Infomed SA, Kaneka Medix Corp., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Lmb Technologie GmbH, Mallinckrodt Plc, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., OTSUKA ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, Sichuan Nigale Biomedical Co. Ltd, and Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.4 B. Braun SE

  • 10.5 Cerus Corp.

  • 10.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • 10.7 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.8 Haemonetics Corp.

  • 10.9 Kaneka Medix Corp.

  • 10.10 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

  • 10.11 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apheresis-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-915-84-million-with-41-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301618122.html

SOURCE Technavio

