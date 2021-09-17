U.S. markets closed

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Dismissal of David J. Weaver As CEO, President, and Director

·2 min read
In this article:
PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that the Board of Directors made a unanimous decision to dismiss David J Weaver from his roles at the Company including CEO, Director and President. He will no longer have any role, directly or indirectlly, with the company. The dismissal was performed in accordance with the employment agreement between David J. Weaver and the Company.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.)
Aphex BioCleanse Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.)

"The Company is engaged in a thorough process of reviewing all aspects of David J. Weaver's term with the Company and has begun to identify and engage highly qualified candidates for the vacated company positions that will align with the Company's long term vision for success," said Anthony Fedor, Aphex's Interim CEO, Presdent and Chairman.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.
Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement
The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
ShareholderInfo@aphexus.com
www.aphexus.com
Phone: 1-585-386-0990

Address:
Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.
1162 Pittsford Victor Road Ste 220
Pittsford, NY 14534

For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:
Kathryn Brown
aphex@cmwmedia.com
858-264-6600
www.cmwmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphex-biocleanse-systems-announces-dismissal-of-david-j-weaver-as-ceo-president-and-director-301379854.html

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

