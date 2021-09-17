Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Dismissal of David J. Weaver As CEO, President, and Director

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that the Board of Directors made a unanimous decision to dismiss David J Weaver from his roles at the Company including CEO, Director and President. He will no longer have any role, directly or indirectlly, with the company. The dismissal was performed in accordance with the employment agreement between David J. Weaver and the Company.

"The Company is engaged in a thorough process of reviewing all aspects of David J. Weaver's term with the Company and has begun to identify and engage highly qualified candidates for the vacated company positions that will align with the Company's long term vision for success," said Anthony Fedor, Aphex's Interim CEO, Presdent and Chairman.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

