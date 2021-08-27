Aphex BioCleanse Systems Appoints Anthony Fedor as Interim CEO Focused on Scaling and Growth

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Anthony Fedor, current Chairman of the Board, as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer effective August 23, 2021. Fedor will continue to perform his duties as Chairman of the Board while holding the title of Interim President and CEO.

Aphex has launched a CEO search process to identify appropriate candidates for which it expects to complete in the coming months as the Company looks to bring in new leadership. The new leadership direction will allow the Company to bring in an executive with more experience scaling similar organizations.

"I believe that my experience as Chairman of the Board, as well as my background as a manufacturing professional, will help me guide Aphex on its path towards success," said the newly appointed Interim CEO Anthony Fedor. "Our seasoned and experienced leadership team has spent many years working hard to lay the foundation for the Company's growth, and I am thankful for their unwavering support in being a part of it."

Fedor is a respected manufacturing professional with more than 55 years of experience. He began his career at Eastman Kodak Company working as an engineer in various departments during his tenure there and eventually became the Vice President and General Manager of Kodak Park in Rochester, NY. After holding many significant leadership positions at Kodak, as well as teaching manufacturing at Cornell University, Fedor gained the confidence to acquire manufacturing company Rochester Gear, Inc. in 2007. Since then, he has successfully provided high-quality gears to various industries such as power tool companies, industrial, military, medical, rail, aerospace, and business machines for the past 14 years.

"We are very fortunate to have Fedor on our team and are confident that he will be able to fill this vital executive role with great success while we search for our next Chief Executive Officer," said Aphex CMO and Board Member Mark Timm.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

