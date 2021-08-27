U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,239.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,317.50
    +42.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.50
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +1.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.93
    +1.14 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1290
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,297.36
    -27.59 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.08
    -10.23 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.58
    -10.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Appoints Anthony Fedor as Interim CEO Focused on Scaling and Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Anthony Fedor, current Chairman of the Board, as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer effective August 23, 2021. Fedor will continue to perform his duties as Chairman of the Board while holding the title of Interim President and CEO.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.)
Aphex BioCleanse Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.)

Aphex has launched a CEO search process to identify appropriate candidates for which it expects to complete in the coming months as the Company looks to bring in new leadership. The new leadership direction will allow the Company to bring in an executive with more experience scaling similar organizations.

"I believe that my experience as Chairman of the Board, as well as my background as a manufacturing professional, will help me guide Aphex on its path towards success," said the newly appointed Interim CEO Anthony Fedor. "Our seasoned and experienced leadership team has spent many years working hard to lay the foundation for the Company's growth, and I am thankful for their unwavering support in being a part of it."

Fedor is a respected manufacturing professional with more than 55 years of experience. He began his career at Eastman Kodak Company working as an engineer in various departments during his tenure there and eventually became the Vice President and General Manager of Kodak Park in Rochester, NY. After holding many significant leadership positions at Kodak, as well as teaching manufacturing at Cornell University, Fedor gained the confidence to acquire manufacturing company Rochester Gear, Inc. in 2007. Since then, he has successfully provided high-quality gears to various industries such as power tool companies, industrial, military, medical, rail, aerospace, and business machines for the past 14 years.

"We are very fortunate to have Fedor on our team and are confident that he will be able to fill this vital executive role with great success while we search for our next Chief Executive Officer," said Aphex CMO and Board Member Mark Timm.

If you are a distributor or company interested in using or offering Aphex's sanitization products, please visit https://aphexus.com/about/ to learn more, or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at mwasho@aphexus.com.

Sign up to receive company updates and news at https://aphexus.com/investor-dashboard/.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.
Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement
The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
ShareholderInfo@aphexus.com
www.aphexus.com
Phone: 1-585-386-0990

Address:
Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.
1162 Pittsford Victor Road Ste 220
Pittsford, NY 14534

For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:
Kathryn Brown
aphex@cmwmedia.com
858-264-6600
www.cmwmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphex-biocleanse-systems-appoints-anthony-fedor-as-interim-ceo-focused-on-scaling-and-growth-301364082.html

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Now

    Robinhood upended the finance world with commission-free trades and fractional shares, inspiring young investors to participate in the stock market. But the platform has also received a fair amount of criticism, as it's become somewhat synonymous with meme stocks and gamified investing.

  • The Market Is Totally Unprepared For A Surprise From The Fed

    Biden promises to make terrorists pay for attacks as evacuations continue, China mulls ban on big tech groups’ foreign IPOs, tech leaders pledge billions to strengthen cybersecurity, and other news to start your day.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Walmart The Trade: Walmart Inc

  • Does Covid-19 Passenger Tragedy Make Carnival Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Ah, "Carnival." The name conjures smiles. And some cruise lines are about to resume trips. So is this a good time or bad time to invest in Carnival?