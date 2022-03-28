U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.25
    +9.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,820.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,792.00
    +36.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.43
    -6.47 (-5.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.30
    -25.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.51 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    -0.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0074 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2290
    +2.1690 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,249.65
    +2,693.39 (+6.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +74.81 (+7.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.52
    +51.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

API-First Approach is Key to Integrating Systems, says Neptune Software

·4 min read

OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses continue to grapple with the need for increased digital capabilities to meet consumer and operational demands, Neptune Software recommends improving their hybrid digital architecture by taking an API-first approach. In doing so, businesses can avoid huge financial and technical debt, save time while still creating value, and innovate by maximizing in-house capabilities.

Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline. (PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software)
Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline. (PRNewsfoto/Neptune Software)

"If we've learned anything from the last two years, it's that businesses and their customers want–and need–speed," said Andreas Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "It's important for businesses to continue to deliver results, and they can't do that if they're focused on a major core system upgrade. Luckily, there's a quicker, easier solution thanks to no-code/low-code tools."

An API-based integration layer acts as a standardized 'membrane' around the back-end systems, allowing data to flow freely across systems and into modern frontend applications.

Bridge the Capability Gap

Many businesses still treat their development teams separately. Their back-end developers are well-versed in business processes and functions, and are relied on to 'keep the lights on.' Meanwhile, front-end developers are responsible for innovation, but lack the deep business knowledge. An API-first approach means developers with other backgrounds can create or extend solutions that access functions modeled on processes and business logic.

Instead of keeping teams separate, businesses can integrate APIs that inherently bring development teams together. Internal SAP experts can expose their work securely as APIs, which front-end and cloud developers can harness to create custom solutions using the same vocabulary. This ultimately saves time and money, while still delivering consistent solutions needed to keep stakeholders happy.

Innovate Now, Renovate Later

A modern digital transformation for any business doesn't happen right away. While a recent study shows 88 percent of enterprises have already begun integrating APIs into their digital core, a full core systems upgrade would take a few years to deliver, sapping time and resources, and risking failure to deliver the results customers are demanding now.

Rather than trying to slowly migrate––or entirely rewrite––custom code into a new system, an API-first model allows vendors and customers to take a 'build and buy' approach. That is, they can create a loosely-coupled, modular suite of applications with APIs acting as the intermediary layer. This means businesses can develop apps in real-time and in tandem with any systems upgrades, and revamp their underlying implementation once the upgrade has been completed.

Create an 'App Factory'

The key to an API-centric model is pairing it with a development platform that allows businesses to build apps quickly from within their existing environment. In this way, businesses create a kind of 'app factory' that is capable of supporting every aspect of an enterprise, from HR employee self-service (ESS) to warehouse management, and everything in between. The greatest benefit is that businesses can utilize existing in-house capabilities, without needing to acquire new skill sets or additional tools.

Sulekjewski continued, "We've seen the success of adopting an API-first model –– in our clients and in our own enterprise. So, we know it works. The key is integrating teams and technology, through a common development language that allows businesses to innovate and keep their digital core clean."

About Neptune Software
Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 650 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/api-first-approach-is-key-to-integrating-systems-says-neptune-software-301508533.html

SOURCE Neptune Software

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

    Slumping demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are triggering production cuts in key Apple products, Nikkei reported Monday.

  • Apple Set to Snap Win Streak on Report of iPhone Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. looks set to snap its longest win streak this year after a report that the iPhone maker is cutting production of its entry-level smartphone by a fifth amid lower demand for consumer electronics.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs - or about 2 million to 3 million units - next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units. Apple, whose shares were down about 2% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Musk Builds a Machine to Download Our Brain and Personalities

    Elon Musk has ambitions for the future of humanity. The billionaire says it will soon be possible to upload your brain abilities into humanoid robots. "Could you imagine that one day we would be able to download our human brain capacity into an Optimus?", Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, asked Musk in a recent interview.

  • How to Plan for Part-Time Retirement

    Phased retirement arrangements might be a good fit for older employees who want to scale back on work but aren’t yet ready to leave for good. Committing to a part-time retirement plan can affect your pay, job responsibilities and benefits. Find out how phased retirement will affect your health insurance.

  • Apple Stock Falls and Suppliers Decline on Report of iPhone SE Output Cuts

    Shares of Apple and the tech giant’s suppliers were falling early Monday following a Nikkei Asia report that said Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter. Earlier this month, Apple (ticker: AAPL) announced the latest version of its lower cost iPhone SE, starting at $429. The phone adds 5G wireless capability and uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13.

  • Uncertain path for oil markets in coming days

    The crude oil market heads into another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. The two benchmarks gained 11.5% and 8.8%, respectively, on expectations that sanctions on Russia stemming from its invasion from Ukraine would start to bite into both its exports and production. Brent closed at $120.65 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $113.90 on Friday.

  • Oil Prices Stay High as Russian Crude Shortage Hits Market

    The de facto buyers’ strike on Russian crude that began a month ago propelled oil prices to their highest levels in years. Now the real effects are starting to create a second wave of impact.

  • Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investors

    Wall Street's regulator is considering changes to stock market rules to increase competition for orders and improve deals for retail investors, according to its top official Gary Gensler and industry executives. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scrutinizing the practice of payment-for-order-flow (PFOF), in which wholesale market-markers pay brokers like TD Ameritrade, Robinhood Markets and E*Trade to route retail customer orders to them instead of to exchanges.

  • Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai lockdown efforts to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures slid as low as $115.32 a barrel and were trading down $4.53, or 3.7%, at $116.12 at 0943 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $4.55, or 3.9%, at $109.35.

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Make Major Investment in Building Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may invest hundreds of millions of dollars in four local construction firms as it looks to bolster an industry that’s been crippled by payment delays from the government in recent years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bogl

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Capex on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From

  • Huawei 2021 profit leaps 76% on asset sales; CFO Meng returns to spotlight

    Huawei Technologies on Monday reported asset sale gains helped lift profit 76% in 2021, turning in its first set of results under Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou since she returned to China last year after nearly three years' detention in Canada. In its biggest-ever annual gain, net profit rose to 113.7 billion yuan ($17.8 billion), the smartphone and computer giant said. But revenue skidded 29% to 636.8 billion yuan, in line with Huawei's previous forecast in December.

  • MIT used simulations to teach a robot to run, and the results are hilarious

    Scientists at MIT managed to teach a robot to run using machine learning. Normally robots are taught how to move across difficult terrain by preprogramming it into their code. This time, though, the scientists at MIT used simulations to teach the Mini Cheetah to run fast and adapt to walking on different terrain. The researchers … The post MIT used simulations to teach a robot to run, and the results are hilarious appeared first on BGR.

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?

  • Analyst Report: Snap Inc.

    Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 319 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising with 72% coming from North America, mainly the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    A week ago, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS ) came out with a strong set of...