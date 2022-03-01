U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,332.86
    -41.08 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,431.11
    -461.49 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,659.29
    -92.11 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,026.01
    -22.08 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.19
    +8.47 (+8.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.70
    +29.00 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.76 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    -0.1180 (-6.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3353
    -0.0068 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8100
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,613.50
    +2,879.03 (+7.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.71
    +6.72 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.41
    -78.84 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

As API-first startups multiply, GGV builds an index

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

When GGV Capital reached out and said that it had built an index of API-first companies, I was curious. Venture-built indexes of startups and other firms have proved useful tools in recent years, led by Bessemer's cloud index, which is now also a tradable ETF on Nasdaq.

But what GGV had in mind was startup-focused, meaning that it was even more up TechCrunch's alley than what Bessemer had cooked up, so I got on the phone with the investing group, Chelcie Taylor, Tiffany Luck and Jeff Richards, to talk it through. To start, though, let's talk definitions.

What's an API-first startup?

You will have your own definition of what an API-first, or API-led startup is. For our work today, it's any startup that either delivers its main value proposition via an API -- Twilio, say -- or is built to use APIs to facilitate a particular data transference -- AgentSync, etc. That's about as simple as we can manage.

Before we parse what GGV has built to sit atop the API-led startup boom, such as it is, remember that the software market is slowly evolving past SaaS. Software as a service was itself a business-model shakeup for software, leading to nearly every startup selling code as a managed service instead of a single-sale product. But while SaaS has become the de facto model for startups today, there's a growing push to offer software-delivered services via on-demand pricing. Or, what we might call "just what you need" pricing.

Twilio has shown that the model can prove popular, and is for API-first startups akin to what Salesforce has proven for SaaS. Regardless, if the software market continues to pivot -- slowly, mind -- more towards on-demand pricing over traditional SaaS pricing, API-first startups could be on the right side of business-model history.

Why more SaaS companies are shifting to usage-based pricing

What's GGV built?

There's not a great number of public API-first companies, which means that useful data on the cohort is somewhat scarce. One nice thing about SaaS, frankly, is that thanks to its maturity, there are a host of companies using the business model that have already crossed the public-private divide. Not that every API-first startup is not priced along SaaS lines, but there's a loose pricing divide that means we can't use SaaS metrics as a general comp for API-led startups.

And we wouldn't want to, even if we could. According to Taylor and Luck, API-first startups have a different "type of DNA" than SaaS startups, as they are often built with a community-focus, and sell to developers instead of companies.

The difference in customer-acquisition methods between SaaS and API-first startups is more than a stylistic divergence. By getting developers aboard, API-first startups can have a lower sales footprint internally, changing their operating profile from a cost perspective. The GGV duo noted that API-first startups tend to grow with their customers, which can lead to efficient upsells thanks to organically rising usage rates.

But without that many public firms, we have to lean on private-market data. So GGV compiled a public list of private companies that are API-led, tracking their venture capital results that it intends to update quarterly. More names will be added over time, with the venture firm starting with around 30. The venture group then "ranked the companies based upon their total funding raised which we gathered from publicly available sources," Taylor said.

Today the API-first list reads like a rough draft, a ledger that will contain more entries in time. TechCrunch hopes that GGV uses its status as a venture player to politely extract data from startups on its list, allowing to expand its data footprint with more metrics.

Why GGV and not, say, TechCrunch? Zero startups are going to share their most recent quarter's net dollar retention with us. But perhaps with GGV? If it was anonymized? I would sacrifice a small animal for that data, frankly, so here's hoping GGV can collect a broad dataset to share with the general public.

Today the list notes that the few dozen API-first companies that GGV is tracking have raised $12 billion as a group, with some $5 billion of that coming in 2021; sure, the entire venture market accelerated, but that's still a pretty big chunk of the aggregate in the last year. GGV also notes that 40% of the companies in its list are fintech-focused. After parsing our above digest of API startups, that number feels low, if anything.

The present

A note on the sheer number of startups that we're discussing. To prep for this particular post, I asked Twitter to chime in with API-led companies. And boy did it deliver.

Folks brought up Kong, Cohere, Contentful, Solo.io, BlueSnap, Speechly, and Alpaca. Next up was Butler Labs, Alloy, Mux, Shippo, Besedo, and AirspaceLink. Folks also raised Ascend, Anvil, Sydecar, Noyo, AgentSync, Synctera, Terra, and Pinwheel. Then there was Blended Edge, Herald, Merge, Inigo.io, Bannerbear, Abound, Remote, Integry, and Intrinio.

The list continues: Dapi, RailsBank, Finch, Plug Pagamentos, Mono, Socure, and Boost Insurance. Taking a breath, there's also Unit, Pave, Lendflow, Sequoir, TravelTime, Fintoc, Palenca, Belvo, and Cohesity. Some folks helpfully mentioned Plaid, which I have heard of, but also FireHydrant, Fabric, APIToolkit, Bankable, RapidAPI, Spinwheel, and Bureau.

Some API-first startups have pretty good names, including Metronome and Sardine. But that doesn't mean we should ignore Speechly, Seam, Daily, Liveblocks, Ayoconnect, Capsule, DeliverFaster, Privy, and Lob. Also in the market today are PhloConnect, EditFrame, Conduit, Drivly, AtomicInvest, LogicLoop, and Project44.

Even more names were put forward: ZenPatient, Codat, Finoptimal, Bkper, Nylas, Standard Metrics, IdentityPass, Ribbon Health, Redox, Zus Health, Onna, ShotStack, and Postman. Friends also surfaced Simplifeye, healthR, Argyle, REWORTH, Workwhile, INVYO, and Receptiviti. But we'd be remiss to not also mention Workload, Barikoi, Modern Treasury, Zenudo, Leap, WunderGraph, Check, Enode, Pandascrow, Deepgram, Clair, Güeno, Routefusion, Roboflow, Zeal, Climatiq, Blue Sky Analytics, Duffel, Warrant, Violet, Patch, Duplo, Okra, and Salt Security.

I am out of segues, so here's the rest of the list: Infura, Point One Navigation, Checkr, Medusa, Tray, Strapi, Rutter, Convictional, Bannerbear, Heron Data, Temporal, Aiculus, Stytch, Realize, Smartcar, Cloverly, Courier, Inscribe, Akita Software, Optic, Bump, KrakenD, Mistho, Trebelle, dLocal, EmployeeCycle, Lula, Celitech, Instant Commerce, and Xoba.

That's a few companies. I share the full list of responses because it underscores how many startups we're talking about. (Note: Some API startups had names so generic that we failed to find their homepage; something to think about. Also if we miscapitalized your startup name, tweet us.)

The future

Why should you care about API-led startups? Aside from the fact that more and more early-stage companies that reach out to TechCrunch are pursuing the model so its constituent players matter if you care about early-stage tech. But more than that there's a neat future out there if we can build it.

API startups are so hot right now

The growth in no- and low-code services has me thinking. What happens when we can fuse a boom in global API creation to no-code services? How long until I can build my own apps using no-code tooling and bring in tons of neat information and capability via APIs without having to fire up an IDE?

When that future comes, your humble scribe will be too busy creating awful mashups, perhaps mixing death metal tour dates to food delivery order volume to track what heavy metal fans like to eat after shows, once the whiskey has fully taken hold. You can think up your own combinations.

Regardless, we have a bit more data on API-led startups today. Here's to more in time.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldThe s

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line Is a Buy Despite Delayed Profitability

    On a day when Russia invades Ukraine, it pretty much doesn't matter what earnings a company reports; its stock is going to take a hit. The cruise ship operator's stock tumbled 8% at the open on Feb. 24 after the results missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. While revenue was substantially higher than a year ago as its 28-ship fleet was back at 70% strength, it reported a much wider-than-anticipated loss as disruptions caused by the rogue waves of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 swept over Norwegian.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.