APi Group Corporation (APG) Posted a 10% Revenue Growth in Q2

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the portfolio gained +1.7% (net) lagging behind R2000V’s +3.2% gain and R2500V’s +4.4% increase. In the quarter, quality factors were under pressure. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bernzott Capital Advisors highlighted stocks like APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is a safety, specialty, and industrial services provider. On July 20, 2023, APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) stock closed at $28.47 per share. One-month return of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) was 11.91%, and its shares gained 73.70% of their value over the last 52 weeks. APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) has a market capitalization of $6.697 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors made the following comment about APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG): The stock benefitted from solid results marked by nearly 10% revenue growth and good margin execution. The company’s recurring, inspection services-based business profile may also have helped the stock as investors embraced resiliency in the face of economic uncertainty."

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) at the end of first quarter which was 31 in the previous quarter.

